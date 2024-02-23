Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to SMARTBROKER Holding AG

Company Name: SMARTBROKER Holding AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS609

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 23.02.2024

Target price: 9.50

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Mixed FY23 prelims // transition year ahead; chg

Topic: Yesterday, Smartbroker Holding reported FY23 prelims that came in as

a mixed bag as well as a conservative outlook into FY24 that is underlined

by soft monthly trading stats. In detail:

FY23 sales of EUR 46.3m (-12% yoy) are 8% below our estimates of EUR 50.4m,

driven by both, weaker Media sales of only EUR 28.1m (-18% yoy vs eNuW: EUR

29.4m) and weaker Transaction sales of only EUR 18.2m (-3% yoy vs eNuW: EUR

21.0m). While Media suffered from the difficult market environment with

lower volatility, weakness in Transactions resulted mainly from the

negative side effects of the migration to S+ visible in declined no of

customers and trades.

EBITDA came in at EUR 0.5m (-94% yoy), in line with estimates (eNuW: EUR 0.3m).

Lower than expected marketing spending (-65% yoy to EUR 1.6m vs eNuW: EUR 3.5m)

and other operating expenses (-2% yoy to EUR 7.8m vs eNuW: EUR 8.2m),

compensated for the softer topline. As D&A stand at EUR 6.4m (vs eNuW: EUR

3.4m), EBIT came in at EUR -5.8m (vs FY22: EUR -8.4m), significantly below our

estimates (eNuW: EUR -3.1m).

In a nutshell, the preliminary figures are the reflection of a difficult

year, burdened by the weak stock market performance and the migration to

S+. Still, prelims were in line with the reduced guidance from September

2023 (EUR 46-51m sales; EUR -1 to 1m EBITDA).

Looking into 2024, we rather see a transition year that should be

characterized by the launch of several missing features at S+ (such as RFQ

orders at all trading venues or bond trading) and the UI/UX overhaul of

several portals in the Media segment. Positively, the product improvements

paired with increasing marketing spending from H2 onwards, should fuel

topline again resulting in EUR 50.0m sales and EUR 1.6m EBITDA (eNuW), in line

with management guidance of EUR 50-55m sales and EUR -1m to EUR 3m EBITDA.

Overall, the S+ remains the growth driver of the Group, as the unique

combination of the service range of an established full-service broker at a

neobroker pricing should drive customer inflows and transactions, fueled by

reach of the proprietary media portals.

As the investment case remains intact, we reiterate BUY with a reduced PT

of EUR 9.50, based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28967.pdf

For additional information visit our website

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Contact for questions

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden
www.nuways-ag.com/research.

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

