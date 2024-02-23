Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




23.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to SMARTBROKER Holding AG



Company Name: SMARTBROKER Holding AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 23.02.2024


Target price: 9.50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Mixed FY23 prelims // transition year ahead; chg



Topic: Yesterday, Smartbroker Holding reported FY23 prelims that came in as


a mixed bag as well as a conservative outlook into FY24 that is underlined


by soft monthly trading stats. In detail:



FY23 sales of EUR 46.3m (-12% yoy) are 8% below our estimates of EUR 50.4m,


driven by both, weaker Media sales of only EUR 28.1m (-18% yoy vs eNuW: EUR


29.4m) and weaker Transaction sales of only EUR 18.2m (-3% yoy vs eNuW: EUR


21.0m). While Media suffered from the difficult market environment with


lower volatility, weakness in Transactions resulted mainly from the


negative side effects of the migration to S+ visible in declined no of


customers and trades.



EBITDA came in at EUR 0.5m (-94% yoy), in line with estimates (eNuW: EUR 0.3m).


Lower than expected marketing spending (-65% yoy to EUR 1.6m vs eNuW: EUR 3.5m)


and other operating expenses (-2% yoy to EUR 7.8m vs eNuW: EUR 8.2m),


compensated for the softer topline. As D&A stand at EUR 6.4m (vs eNuW: EUR


3.4m), EBIT came in at EUR -5.8m (vs FY22: EUR -8.4m), significantly below our


estimates (eNuW: EUR -3.1m).



In a nutshell, the preliminary figures are the reflection of a difficult


year, burdened by the weak stock market performance and the migration to


S+. Still, prelims were in line with the reduced guidance from September


2023 (EUR 46-51m sales; EUR -1 to 1m EBITDA).



Looking into 2024, we rather see a transition year that should be


characterized by the launch of several missing features at S+ (such as RFQ


orders at all trading venues or bond trading) and the UI/UX overhaul of


several portals in the Media segment. Positively, the product improvements


paired with increasing marketing spending from H2 onwards, should fuel


topline again resulting in EUR 50.0m sales and EUR 1.6m EBITDA (eNuW), in line


with management guidance of EUR 50-55m sales and EUR -1m to EUR 3m EBITDA.



Overall, the S+ remains the growth driver of the Group, as the unique


combination of the service range of an established full-service broker at a


neobroker pricing should drive customer inflows and transactions, fueled by


reach of the proprietary media portals.



As the investment case remains intact, we reiterate BUY with a reduced PT


of EUR 9.50, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28967.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme - 77 Milliarden $ Deals - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 317% Krypto Aktientip nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,00 € 6,90 € 0,10 € +1,45% 23.02./10:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2GS609 A2GS60 13,00 € 6,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,90 € -0,58%  11:12
München 6,80 € +1,49%  08:00
Xetra 7,00 € +1,45%  22.02.24
Stuttgart 6,84 € +0,59%  10:45
Düsseldorf 6,76 € 0,00%  08:10
Berlin 6,92 € 0,00%  10:25
Frankfurt 6,84 € -1,72%  09:15
Hamburg 6,80 € -1,73%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 400% Biotech Aktientip nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
33 das nenn ich mal eine rakete 15.02.24
1 Smartbroker Holding: Unseriöse . 21.12.23
546 Wallstreet:online AG 550714 18.11.23
180 Wallstreet:online Charttechnische. 25.04.21
  Löschung 30.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...