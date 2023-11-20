Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.11.23 09:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu SMARTBROKER Holding AG



Unternehmen: SMARTBROKER Holding AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 20.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 15,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Migration well progressed // New arrangement with DAB



Smartbroker announced to have made significant progress regarding the


migration of customers, transactions and AuCŽs from SB1 (old Smartbroker)


to Smartbroker+:



65% of active SB1 customers successfully migrated. This translates into 90k


of the former 228k customers (excl. 44k FondDiscount customers that were


not part of the migration), while 79k inactive customers (c. 1/3 = industry


average) were deleted and 44k were not yet migrated. Importantly, the


migrated customers executed 2.4m of the 3.6m annual transactions (66%; not


including 0.6m from FD).



76% of AuCŽs already transferred. EUR 5.4bn of the EUR 7.1bn AuCŽs are now at


accounts of the new partner Baader Bank, while the remaining EUR 1.7bn are


custodied by DAB. The additional EUR 2.3bn from FondDiscount are not


considered in these figures.



With that, the migration targets are largely met. Importantly, Smartbroker


announced to have renewed the agreement with DAB. Hence, active customers


that have not yet migrated can stay with DAB (serviced by Smartbroker) as


long as they wish to. Consequently, Smartbroker should not loose any


active customer because of the migration. This is good news as it was


unclear what happened with


these customers and the market partially expected the loss of these


customers.



Given the current market situation, paired with additional development


costs for Smartbroker+, we consider 2023 as transition year, expecting EUR


50.4m in sales and EUR 0.3m in EBITDA, in line with management's guidance.


Looking into 2024, Smartbroker is seen to be the growth driver of the


Group, as Smartbroker+ is offering a unique combination of the service


range of an established full-service


broker at a neobroker pricing that should drive customer inflows and


transactions.



Once marketing spending kicks in (eNuW: EUR 11.1m in 2024) the synergy


effects between the Media segment and the Smartbroker should fuel both


segments: While CAC of Smartbroker should decline, thanks to the reach of


the media portals, new customer of Smartbroker are expected to mainly use


the embedded media portals within the app, increasing page views and


interactions and making the portals


more attractive for advertisers.



The investment case remains fully intact. BUY with unchanged PT of EUR 15,


based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28339.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



