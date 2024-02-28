Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rubean AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Rubean AG

Company Name: Rubean AG

ISIN: DE0005120802

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.02.2024

Target price: 9.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Major cooperation with Commerz Globalpay; chg.

Topic: Yesterday, Rubean announced to have won the Global Payment tender

for Germany, which is basically the tender for the recently announced joint

venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments ("Commerz Globalpay"). In

detail:

Earlier this year, Commerzbank announced to have entered a joint venture

with Global Payment in order to offer digital payment services to its SME

clients. With yesterdayŽs corporate news it became clear that Rubean is

delivering the PhonePOS solution for the joint venture and Global Payments

App "GP tom". RubeanŽs unique PhonePOS solution enable SME clients of

Commerzbank to use its phones as payment terminals instead of using third

party devices.

Attractive pricing scheme. We expect that the contract with Global Payment

has two major components: 1) fixed fee per terminal in use (phone using the

RubeanŽs payment solution) per month of (eNuW: c. EUR 1.40-1.50) and 2) a

fixed fee per executed transaction (eNuW: EUR 0.02-0.03). Assuming that

PhonePOS will be used by 100k SME clients of Commerzbank until end of FY25

(mind you that Commerzbank is servicing overall c. 600k SME clients),

executing an average of 7 transactions per day each, we expect Rubean to

generate additional EUR 1.0m sales in FY24 (eNuW) and EUR 2.9m additional sales

in FY25.

With the third important strategic partnership announcement within a short

period of time (i.e. Correos, emerchantpay), Rubean is showing once again

very clearly that its leading softPOS product is ready and that the

roll-out is in full swing. We hence expect positive newsflow from further

new partnerships within FY24 that should further ramp-up sales and EBIT

going forward.

As we have already anticipated meaningful cooperations within this year, we

adjust our sales estimates only slightly, remaining rather conservative.

Still, we expect exponentially growing quarterly figures that should result

in slightly increased sales of EUR 3.0m and an EBIT of EUR -1.4m for FY24e.

Mind you, that further customer wins as well as a dynamic development of

existing partnerships could render our estimates as too low.

BUY with a new PT of EUR 9.00, based on our DCF.

