Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): Buy




28.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Rubean AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Rubean AG



Company Name: Rubean AG


ISIN: DE0005120802



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Buy


from: 28.02.2024


Target price: 9.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Major cooperation with Commerz Globalpay; chg.



Topic: Yesterday, Rubean announced to have won the Global Payment tender


for Germany, which is basically the tender for the recently announced joint


venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments ("Commerz Globalpay"). In


detail:



Earlier this year, Commerzbank announced to have entered a joint venture


with Global Payment in order to offer digital payment services to its SME


clients. With yesterdayŽs corporate news it became clear that Rubean is


delivering the PhonePOS solution for the joint venture and Global Payments


App "GP tom". RubeanŽs unique PhonePOS solution enable SME clients of


Commerzbank to use its phones as payment terminals instead of using third


party devices.



Attractive pricing scheme. We expect that the contract with Global Payment


has two major components: 1) fixed fee per terminal in use (phone using the


RubeanŽs payment solution) per month of (eNuW: c. EUR 1.40-1.50) and 2) a


fixed fee per executed transaction (eNuW: EUR 0.02-0.03). Assuming that


PhonePOS will be used by 100k SME clients of Commerzbank until end of FY25


(mind you that Commerzbank is servicing overall c. 600k SME clients),


executing an average of 7 transactions per day each, we expect Rubean to


generate additional EUR 1.0m sales in FY24 (eNuW) and EUR 2.9m additional sales


in FY25.



With the third important strategic partnership announcement within a short


period of time (i.e. Correos, emerchantpay), Rubean is showing once again


very clearly that its leading softPOS product is ready and that the


roll-out is in full swing. We hence expect positive newsflow from further


new partnerships within FY24 that should further ramp-up sales and EBIT


going forward.



As we have already anticipated meaningful cooperations within this year, we


adjust our sales estimates only slightly, remaining rather conservative.


Still, we expect exponentially growing quarterly figures that should result


in slightly increased sales of EUR 3.0m and an EBIT of EUR -1.4m for FY24e.


Mind you, that further customer wins as well as a dynamic development of


existing partnerships could render our estimates as too low.



BUY with a new PT of EUR 9.00, based on our DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29003.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 421% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,10 € 6,90 € 0,20 € +2,90% 28.02./09:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005120802 512080 7,90 € 5,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,00 € -2,78%  09:04
München 7,15 € +9,16%  08:00
Frankfurt 7,25 € +8,21%  10:37
Berlin 7,15 € +7,52%  08:01
Xetra 7,10 € +2,90%  09:49
Düsseldorf 6,90 € -2,13%  09:30
Stuttgart 7,10 € -3,40%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 525% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
759 Rubean AG Banking Technolog. 27.02.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...