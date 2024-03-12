Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rubean AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Rubean AG



Company Name: Rubean AG


ISIN: DE0005120802



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 12.03.2024


Target price: 9.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Conservative FY24 guidance, but ambitious mid-term vision



Topic: Yesterday, Rubean announced a rather conservative topline guidance


for FY24 as well as an ambitious mid-term vision with regards to sales,


EBIT and app user. In detail:



Sales to more than double in FY24. Rubean is expecting to grow its sales by


135% at mid-point to EUR 2.2-2.5m in FY24. On the back of the recently


announced cooperations paired further likely customer wins, we consider


this guidance as rather conservative, still anticipating EUR 3.0m sales


(eNuW). As it is difficult to precisely forecast the exponential growth


trajectory, management seems to play it safe.



40+% EBIT margin by FY27. For FY27, Rubean is aiming for EUR 10+m in sales,


implying a 78% CAGR 2023-27e, which is even above our estimates of EUR 9.0m.


As we see Rubean at the forefront of the rapidly growing market for mobile


payment acceptance systems that is just at the beginning, the vision looks


reasonable. Thanks to scale effects of the highly scalable business model,


management is guiding for 40+% EBIT margin in FY27, which is in line with


our estimates (eNuW: 41%).



1m app user until 2025. Further, management is expecting 1m app user until


2025 after having reported 25k in FY23. While we think that this figure is


a bit too ambitious (eNuW: 350k, only reflecting the user potential of


existing contracts), it is not completely out of reach, as a single major


contract could completely change the picture.



Following the recent series of important strategic partnerships within a


short period of time (i.e. Global Payments, Correos, emerchantpay), Rubean


is showing once again very clearly that its leading softPOS product is


ready and that the roll-out is in full swing. Furthermore, many of the


initial pilot projects of earlier won customers went into regular


operations, generating revenues. Among these customers are national postal


services such as GLS in Spain, DPD, Express One or Dodo in Eastern Europe


but also large banks such as BBVA in Spain and Global Payments Europe. In


our view, more positive newsflow from further new partnerships within FY24


that should further ramp-up sales and EBIT going forward, is likely,


helping to beat the guidance.



BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 9.00, based on our DCF.



