Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




06.02.24 09:06
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Rubean AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rubean AG



Unternehmen: Rubean AG


ISIN: DE0005120802



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 06.02.2024


Kursziel: 8.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Promising start into 2024



Topic: Yesterday, Rubean announced to have reached more than EUR 340k of


sales only in January. This represents the highest monthly turnover in the


companyŽs history.



Rubean has realized more than one-third of previous yearŽs sales in only


one month. According to management, the sales-jump is the result of the


sharp increase in user numbers as well as one-offs from contract work that


should potentially further expand the capabilities of RubeanŽs payment


platform. Indeed, no. of user quadrupled to c. 25k in FY23 from 6k in FY22


(eNuW). We hence expect that roughly one-third of January revenues are


stemming from recurring license fees, while two-third of the revenues are


coming from contract works and have a one-off character. As a result, we


anticipate Q1 sales to come in at EUR 0.5-0.6m (eNuW).



Positively, contract works often are initially necessary in order to


onboard new customers and hence a precondition for future recurring license


fees. This, paired with the recently announced new partnerships with i.e.


Correos in Spain and emerchantpay as well as the quadrupling of app users


should bode well for Rubean and is seen to become visible in a strongly


growing topline. Importantly, with Correos, Rubean is not only earning a


monthly license fee per user, but is also participating in every


transaction, executed via the software. Note, we consider this highly


profitable revenue sharing scheme as blueprint for future partnerships


(eNuW).



As RubeanŽs leading softPOS product is ready for roll-out, further customer


wins and partnerships are clearly in the cards for this year, further


driving sales growth. Rubean should already be in advanced discussions with


several potential partners. We hence expect positive newsflow from new


partnerships within the next couple of weeks and months.



Rubean runs a scalable Saas business model. With an increasing number of


customers (eNuW: several customer wins to come in the short-term), the


scalable nature of the group's set-up should increasingly become visible.


While EBIT is still seen to be negative at EUR -1.6m in FY24e, the operating


breakeven is likely to be reached in FY25e.



BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 8.00, based on our DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28819.pdf


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



