Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

FY23 sales in line with estimates // POS rollout has started; chg

Topic: Yesterday, Rubean announced to have reached more than EUR 1.0m in

sales (prelims) and quadrupled number of app users to c. 25k vs 6k at the

end of 2022 (eNuW).

With > EUR 1.0m, Rubean increased sales by >20% yoy, which is slightly better

than expected (eNuW old: EUR 0.98m; 17% yoy). Still, we consider 2023 as a

transition year that was characterized by a delayed product roll-out

resulting in a negative EBIT to the tune of EUR 3.6m (eNuW).

Positively, the recently announced new partnerships with i.e. Correos in

Spain and emerchantpay as well as the quadrupling of app users is seen to

bode well for Rubean and should start to materialize this year.

Importantly, with Correos (12k devices already in use, further 15k should

follow this month), Rubean is not only earning a monthly license fee per

user, but is also participating in every transaction, executed via the

software. Indeed, we consider this highly profitable revenue sharing scheme

as a blueprint for future partnerships.

As RubeanŽs leading softPOS product is ready for rollout, further new

customer wins and partnerships are clearly in the cards for this year

allowing for a continued dynamic top-line development. As Rubean should

already be in advanced discussions with several potential partners, we

expect positive newsflow from several new partnerships within the next

couple of weeks and months that should further ramp-up sales and EBIT going

forward.

In detail, we expect sales of EUR 2.9m and an EBIT of EUR -1.6m for FY24e. Mind

you, that these estimates can be seen as rather conservative, as we have

only considered growing sales with already signed customers.

Thanks to the SaaS model, scalability should kick-in quickly. Operating

break-even should be hence reached already within next year. As said,

considering a high likelihood of additional customer-wins, the break-even

could be achieved even earlier.

In order to reflect the ramp-up potential stemming from the product

roll-out and new partnerships, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR

8.00, based on our DCF.

