Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Rubean AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rubean AG



Unternehmen: Rubean AG


ISIN: DE0005120802



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 09.01.2024


Kursziel: 8.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



FY23 sales in line with estimates // POS rollout has started; chg



Topic: Yesterday, Rubean announced to have reached more than EUR 1.0m in


sales (prelims) and quadrupled number of app users to c. 25k vs 6k at the


end of 2022 (eNuW).



With > EUR 1.0m, Rubean increased sales by >20% yoy, which is slightly better


than expected (eNuW old: EUR 0.98m; 17% yoy). Still, we consider 2023 as a


transition year that was characterized by a delayed product roll-out


resulting in a negative EBIT to the tune of EUR 3.6m (eNuW).



Positively, the recently announced new partnerships with i.e. Correos in


Spain and emerchantpay as well as the quadrupling of app users is seen to


bode well for Rubean and should start to materialize this year.


Importantly, with Correos (12k devices already in use, further 15k should


follow this month), Rubean is not only earning a monthly license fee per


user, but is also participating in every transaction, executed via the


software. Indeed, we consider this highly profitable revenue sharing scheme


as a blueprint for future partnerships.



As RubeanŽs leading softPOS product is ready for rollout, further new


customer wins and partnerships are clearly in the cards for this year


allowing for a continued dynamic top-line development. As Rubean should


already be in advanced discussions with several potential partners, we


expect positive newsflow from several new partnerships within the next


couple of weeks and months that should further ramp-up sales and EBIT going


forward.



In detail, we expect sales of EUR 2.9m and an EBIT of EUR -1.6m for FY24e. Mind


you, that these estimates can be seen as rather conservative, as we have


only considered growing sales with already signed customers.



Thanks to the SaaS model, scalability should kick-in quickly. Operating


break-even should be hence reached already within next year. As said,


considering a high likelihood of additional customer-wins, the break-even


could be achieved even earlier.



In order to reflect the ramp-up potential stemming from the product


roll-out and new partnerships, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR


8.00, based on our DCF.



