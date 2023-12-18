Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rubean AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rubean AG



Unternehmen: Rubean AG


ISIN: DE0005120802



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 18.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 8,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



PhonePOS rollout is starting right now; chg



Topic: After Rubean 1) solved its liquidity issues, 2) finally published


its FY22 figures that were in line with expectations and 3) announced


several promising partnerships, we are more optimistic that the rollout of


POS is starting right now and should have the potential to ramp-up sales.



Liquidity issues off the table for now. Several capital increases


throughout 2023 that amount to an aggregated EUR 3.7m, as well as an


increased debt position of EUR 4.9m (eNuW) should secure the liquidity for


the short term. Yet, as the company's equity remains negative at EUR -3.6m,


we would expect additional capital increases to be in the cards.



FY22 sales came in at EUR 0.8m (+26% yoy) with EBIT of EUR -4.0m (vs. EUR -4.1m


in FY21). While sales was bang in line with estimates (eNuW: EUR 0.8m) EBIT


was slightly better than anticipated (eNuW: EUR -4.3m), thanks to lower


personnel and other operating costs.



Promising customer wins. While we consider FY23e as a transition year that


was mainly characterized by the delayed product rollout, which should


result in sales of only c. EUR 1.0m (eNuW +17% yoy) and a negative EBIT to


the tune of EUR 3.6m, promising recently announced partnerships with i.e.


Correos in Spain and emerchantspay, should ramp-up sales in FY24e and


beyond. Importantly, with Correos (12k devices already in use, further 15k


should follow in January), Rubean is not only earning a monthly license fee


per user, but is also participating in every transaction, executed via the


software.



POS roll-out to ramp-up sales. In numbers, we expect sales of EUR 2.9m and an


EBIT of EUR -1.6m for FY24e. Mind you, that these estimates can be seen as


rather conservative, as we have only considered growing sales with signed


customers. As RubeanŽs leading softPOS product is ready for rollout,


further new customer wins and partnerships are in the cards and could


further lift sales. Thanks to the SaaS model, scalability should kick-in


quickly. Operating break-even should be hence reached within FY25. As said,


with new customer-wins that are likely, the break-even could be achieved


even earlier.



To reflect delays of the rollout, we cut FY23e and beyond. As the product


rollout is in full swing, we expect the hypergrowth to start right now.


Positive surprises to our rather conservative estimates are likely.



We reiterate BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 8.00, based on our DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28553.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






