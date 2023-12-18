Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Rubean AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rubean AG

Unternehmen: Rubean AG

ISIN: DE0005120802

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 18.12.2023

Kursziel: EUR 8,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

PhonePOS rollout is starting right now; chg

Topic: After Rubean 1) solved its liquidity issues, 2) finally published

its FY22 figures that were in line with expectations and 3) announced

several promising partnerships, we are more optimistic that the rollout of

POS is starting right now and should have the potential to ramp-up sales.

Liquidity issues off the table for now. Several capital increases

throughout 2023 that amount to an aggregated EUR 3.7m, as well as an

increased debt position of EUR 4.9m (eNuW) should secure the liquidity for

the short term. Yet, as the company's equity remains negative at EUR -3.6m,

we would expect additional capital increases to be in the cards.

FY22 sales came in at EUR 0.8m (+26% yoy) with EBIT of EUR -4.0m (vs. EUR -4.1m

in FY21). While sales was bang in line with estimates (eNuW: EUR 0.8m) EBIT

was slightly better than anticipated (eNuW: EUR -4.3m), thanks to lower

personnel and other operating costs.

Promising customer wins. While we consider FY23e as a transition year that

was mainly characterized by the delayed product rollout, which should

result in sales of only c. EUR 1.0m (eNuW +17% yoy) and a negative EBIT to

the tune of EUR 3.6m, promising recently announced partnerships with i.e.

Correos in Spain and emerchantspay, should ramp-up sales in FY24e and

beyond. Importantly, with Correos (12k devices already in use, further 15k

should follow in January), Rubean is not only earning a monthly license fee

per user, but is also participating in every transaction, executed via the

software.

POS roll-out to ramp-up sales. In numbers, we expect sales of EUR 2.9m and an

EBIT of EUR -1.6m for FY24e. Mind you, that these estimates can be seen as

rather conservative, as we have only considered growing sales with signed

customers. As RubeanŽs leading softPOS product is ready for rollout,

further new customer wins and partnerships are in the cards and could

further lift sales. Thanks to the SaaS model, scalability should kick-in

quickly. Operating break-even should be hence reached within FY25. As said,

with new customer-wins that are likely, the break-even could be achieved

even earlier.

To reflect delays of the rollout, we cut FY23e and beyond. As the product

rollout is in full swing, we expect the hypergrowth to start right now.

Positive surprises to our rather conservative estimates are likely.

We reiterate BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 8.00, based on our DCF.

