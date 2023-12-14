Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.

Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.

ISIN: CA77937B2003

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 14.12.2023

Kursziel: CAD 0,62 (bisher: CAD 0,75)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Cabin Lake offered for sale - Focus on Lithium assets

With a strict focus on the Let's Go Lithium project in Nevada and the IML

project in the Northwest Territories, Rover Metals has announced that it

intends to offer its 100% owned Cabin Lake gold project for sale. Located

110 km northwest of Yellowknife at the northern end of Russell Lake, Cabin

Gold reportedly hosts high-grade gold in iron formation in Archean

metasedimentary rocks. After acquiring the project in 2018, Rover Metals

confirmed and expanded the historical gold resource, including by

completing an airborne magnetic geophysical survey on the Bugow iron

formation. A phase 1 diamond drilling exploration program at the historical

Arrow Zone resulted in the discovery and definition of a high-grade (31.9

meters averaging 13.66 g/t Au) gold ore vein at the Cabin Arrow Zone that

extends 140 meters at surface and is open at depth.

According to the company, the property is being offered under a

staged-ownership purchase option, that includes an up-front cash payment

and ongoing royalty payments. The transaction is intended to bring-in

needed working capital for 2024e, among others for further permitting work

at the LGL project (Rover Metals' main asset) and further exploration and

identification of pegmatites at the IML project.

The sale will be preceded by the publication of the NI 43-101 Technical

Report for the Cabin Lake project, which is scheduled for Q1/2024e. This

will reportedly include multiple high-grade gold drill intercepts with

drill results of up to 13.66 g/t Au that were published in 2020.

After the recent decline in LCE prices, we have adjusted our valuation

model and now calculate a probability weighted net asset value based and

fully diluted price target of CAD 0.62 per share. Our price target is based

solely on the speculative lithium resources of the LGL project, other

assets were not included in our valuation, representing a potential bonus

to our NAV calculation. We maintain our Buy rating for the shares of Rover

Metals.

