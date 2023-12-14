Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




14.12.23 14:17
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.



Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.


ISIN: CA77937B2003



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 14.12.2023


Kursziel: CAD 0,62 (bisher: CAD 0,75)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Cabin Lake offered for sale - Focus on Lithium assets



With a strict focus on the Let's Go Lithium project in Nevada and the IML


project in the Northwest Territories, Rover Metals has announced that it


intends to offer its 100% owned Cabin Lake gold project for sale. Located


110 km northwest of Yellowknife at the northern end of Russell Lake, Cabin


Gold reportedly hosts high-grade gold in iron formation in Archean


metasedimentary rocks. After acquiring the project in 2018, Rover Metals


confirmed and expanded the historical gold resource, including by


completing an airborne magnetic geophysical survey on the Bugow iron


formation. A phase 1 diamond drilling exploration program at the historical


Arrow Zone resulted in the discovery and definition of a high-grade (31.9


meters averaging 13.66 g/t Au) gold ore vein at the Cabin Arrow Zone that


extends 140 meters at surface and is open at depth.



According to the company, the property is being offered under a


staged-ownership purchase option, that includes an up-front cash payment


and ongoing royalty payments. The transaction is intended to bring-in


needed working capital for 2024e, among others for further permitting work


at the LGL project (Rover Metals' main asset) and further exploration and


identification of pegmatites at the IML project.



The sale will be preceded by the publication of the NI 43-101 Technical


Report for the Cabin Lake project, which is scheduled for Q1/2024e. This


will reportedly include multiple high-grade gold drill intercepts with


drill results of up to 13.66 g/t Au that were published in 2020.



After the recent decline in LCE prices, we have adjusted our valuation


model and now calculate a probability weighted net asset value based and


fully diluted price target of CAD 0.62 per share. Our price target is based


solely on the speculative lithium resources of the LGL project, other


assets were not included in our valuation, representing a potential bonus


to our NAV calculation. We maintain our Buy rating for the shares of Rover


Metals.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28545.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Historische Uran-Rallye startet - Kernenergie wird verdreifacht
Neuer 270% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 21.300% mit enCore Energy ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0271 $ 0,0227 $ 0,0044 $ +19,38% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA77937B2003 A3DW9Z 0,087 $ 0,014 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0271 $ +19,38%  15:30
Frankfurt 0,0125 € -32,43%  19:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - 20 Mio. $ wurden zu mehreren Mrd. $ - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...