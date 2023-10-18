Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




18.10.23 08:17
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.



Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.


ISIN: CA77937B2003



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 18.10.2023


Kursziel: CAD 0,75 (bisher: CAD 0,92)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Upgrading LGL's project size to 33.6 sq km



After the acquisition of a further 2,400 acres, significantly enhancing the


total project size of Rover Metals' most promising asset Let's Go Lithium


(LGL) to approximately 8,300 acres or 33.6 sq km, we reiterate our Buy


rating for the shares of Rover Metals. However, the significant upgrade in


LGL's project size is counteracted by the recent slump in LCE prices.


Hence, we reduce our probability weighted net asset value based price


target to CAD 0.75 from CAD 0.92 per share. Our price target is based


solely on the speculative lithium resources of the LGL project, other


assets were not included in our valuation, representing a potential bonus


to our NAV calculation. We not only highlight that the current pullback in


the company's stock price-in-line with the general weakness of the explorer


sector-could be an interesting entry point for long-term investors. We also


believe that this undervalued, below the radar flying company is an


attractive investment and expect it to re-rate as it aggressively explores


and expands resources at its LGL project.



Rover Metals has acquired a further 2,400 acres (ca. 9.7 sq km) of new


claims to its Let's Go lithium (LGL) project in the prolific southwest


lithium area in the U.S. state of Nevada, upgrading the total project size


by ~41% to approximately 8,300 acres (33,6 sq km). Situated in close


proximity to the world-class Albemarle Silver Peak mine, the only producing


lithium mine in North America, and near the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada,


Rover Metals has verified high-grade lithium surface samples at the project


in the past, including surface grab samples with up to 930 ppm lithium.



The seller of the property is the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).


According to the company, the US-governmental organization sold the land


for total costs of USD 25,000, mainly for staking and filing. According to


the company, 75% of this new ground is free and clear of any underlying


royalties.



Since Rover Metals plans to explore only to the top of the hydrologic water


flow system, the additional claims are of considerable high value to Rover


Metals, in our view, (1) because the water table in this area is at least


twice as deep as in the rest of the area, so Rover Metals will be able to


add twice as many tonnes to a future resource estimate, compared to the


existing claims, and (2) because the highest lithium grades in sedimentary


claystone are typically found in deeper regions.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27875.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,022 € 0,02 € 0,002 € +10,00% 18.10./09:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA77937B2003 A3DW9Z 0,093 € 0,020 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,022 € +10,00%  08:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0315 $ -11,17%  13.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...