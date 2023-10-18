Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.

Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.

ISIN: CA77937B2003

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 18.10.2023

Kursziel: CAD 0,75 (bisher: CAD 0,92)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Upgrading LGL's project size to 33.6 sq km

After the acquisition of a further 2,400 acres, significantly enhancing the

total project size of Rover Metals' most promising asset Let's Go Lithium

(LGL) to approximately 8,300 acres or 33.6 sq km, we reiterate our Buy

rating for the shares of Rover Metals. However, the significant upgrade in

LGL's project size is counteracted by the recent slump in LCE prices.

Hence, we reduce our probability weighted net asset value based price

target to CAD 0.75 from CAD 0.92 per share. Our price target is based

solely on the speculative lithium resources of the LGL project, other

assets were not included in our valuation, representing a potential bonus

to our NAV calculation. We not only highlight that the current pullback in

the company's stock price-in-line with the general weakness of the explorer

sector-could be an interesting entry point for long-term investors. We also

believe that this undervalued, below the radar flying company is an

attractive investment and expect it to re-rate as it aggressively explores

and expands resources at its LGL project.

Rover Metals has acquired a further 2,400 acres (ca. 9.7 sq km) of new

claims to its Let's Go lithium (LGL) project in the prolific southwest

lithium area in the U.S. state of Nevada, upgrading the total project size

by ~41% to approximately 8,300 acres (33,6 sq km). Situated in close

proximity to the world-class Albemarle Silver Peak mine, the only producing

lithium mine in North America, and near the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada,

Rover Metals has verified high-grade lithium surface samples at the project

in the past, including surface grab samples with up to 930 ppm lithium.

The seller of the property is the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

According to the company, the US-governmental organization sold the land

for total costs of USD 25,000, mainly for staking and filing. According to

the company, 75% of this new ground is free and clear of any underlying

royalties.

Since Rover Metals plans to explore only to the top of the hydrologic water

flow system, the additional claims are of considerable high value to Rover

Metals, in our view, (1) because the water table in this area is at least

twice as deep as in the rest of the area, so Rover Metals will be able to

add twice as many tonnes to a future resource estimate, compared to the

existing claims, and (2) because the highest lithium grades in sedimentary

claystone are typically found in deeper regions.

°