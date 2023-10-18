Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Upgrading LGL's project size to 33.6 sq km
After the acquisition of a further 2,400 acres, significantly enhancing the
total project size of Rover Metals' most promising asset Let's Go Lithium
(LGL) to approximately 8,300 acres or 33.6 sq km, we reiterate our Buy
rating for the shares of Rover Metals. However, the significant upgrade in
LGL's project size is counteracted by the recent slump in LCE prices.
Hence, we reduce our probability weighted net asset value based price
target to CAD 0.75 from CAD 0.92 per share. Our price target is based
solely on the speculative lithium resources of the LGL project, other
assets were not included in our valuation, representing a potential bonus
to our NAV calculation. We not only highlight that the current pullback in
the company's stock price-in-line with the general weakness of the explorer
sector-could be an interesting entry point for long-term investors. We also
believe that this undervalued, below the radar flying company is an
attractive investment and expect it to re-rate as it aggressively explores
and expands resources at its LGL project.
Rover Metals has acquired a further 2,400 acres (ca. 9.7 sq km) of new
claims to its Let's Go lithium (LGL) project in the prolific southwest
lithium area in the U.S. state of Nevada, upgrading the total project size
by ~41% to approximately 8,300 acres (33,6 sq km). Situated in close
proximity to the world-class Albemarle Silver Peak mine, the only producing
lithium mine in North America, and near the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada,
Rover Metals has verified high-grade lithium surface samples at the project
in the past, including surface grab samples with up to 930 ppm lithium.
The seller of the property is the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
According to the company, the US-governmental organization sold the land
for total costs of USD 25,000, mainly for staking and filing. According to
the company, 75% of this new ground is free and clear of any underlying
royalties.
Since Rover Metals plans to explore only to the top of the hydrologic water
flow system, the additional claims are of considerable high value to Rover
Metals, in our view, (1) because the water table in this area is at least
twice as deep as in the rest of the area, so Rover Metals will be able to
add twice as many tonnes to a future resource estimate, compared to the
existing claims, and (2) because the highest lithium grades in sedimentary
claystone are typically found in deeper regions.
