Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




03.08.23 11:11
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.



Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.


ISIN: CA77937B2003



Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 03.08.2023


Kursziel: CAD 0,92


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Let's Go, Rover, Let's Go!



We initiate research coverage of Rover Metals with a Buy rating and a price


target of CAD 0.92 per share, representing substantial upside from the


current share price, and highlight that the current pullback in the


company's stock price (during its recent financing rounds) could be an


interesting entry point for investors. Rover Metals is the only company in


our peer group that has not yet published a NI 43-101 report for its


lithium resource, and we believe that even the publication of a technical


report should result in a first re-rating of the shares, given the fact


that peers are trading at significant premiums to Rover Metals, while


having published substantial smaller resources. If Rover Metals succeeds


with its drilling program and defines a mineral resource, we expect a


substantial re-rating of the shares and potential interest from major


mining companies to take over Rover Metals' ownership in the Let's Go


Lithium project. But even in what we consider a low probability case that


the lithium project has no value, we see downside protection for investors


as other (zinc-copper-lead-silver and gold) assets were not included in our


valuation. We do not expect Rover Metals to continue exploring on all


properties, but favour discussing other options, f. ex. a trade sale to a


major mining company.



Rover Metals is a pre-resource disclosure stage mineral exploration and


development company focused on acquiring and exploring early-stage projects


in Canada and the U.S. By focusing top-tier jurisdictions, the Canadian


based company follows a risk-averse strategy, avoiding unsafe and


politically unstable countries and regions with poor respect for property


rights (i. e. high nationalization risk) and a lack of legal security, and


benefits from a viable infrastructure, that we believe significantly lowers


the economic thresholds for converting a discovery into a mine.



Rover Metals' undoubtedly most valuable asset, in our view, is the Let's Go


Lithium (LGL) development property in the prolific U.S. state of Nevada.


Recent lab verified surface grab samples have returned multiple high-grade


lithium values of more than 650 ppm lithium, in-line with the nearby


Franklin Wells mine which produced hectorite clay averaging 1,000 ppm


lithium. Given these sections of very high grades, LGL could create a bulk


tonnage potential, in our view. LGL is a sedimentary-hosted lithium


(claystone lithium) project. Similar near surface claystone lithium


projects in Nevada indicate that the capex costs of claystone lithium


refining are almost 50% less than geothermal brine lithium extraction.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27465.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Sensationsverkauf für 20 Mrd. $ - 1.603 mal mehr als Börsenwert
443% Security Software Aktientip nach 788% mit Crowdstrike ($CRWD) und 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,037 € 0,037 € -   € 0,00% 03.08./08:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA77937B2003 A3DW9Z 0,14 € 0,021 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,054 $ +21,62%  11.07.23
Frankfurt 0,037 € 0,00%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs-Patienten vollständig geheilt - Massives Kaufsignal. 212% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...