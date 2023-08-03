Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.
Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.
ISIN: CA77937B2003
Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 03.08.2023
Kursziel: CAD 0,92
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler
Let's Go, Rover, Let's Go!
We initiate research coverage of Rover Metals with a Buy rating and a price
target of CAD 0.92 per share, representing substantial upside from the
current share price, and highlight that the current pullback in the
company's stock price (during its recent financing rounds) could be an
interesting entry point for investors. Rover Metals is the only company in
our peer group that has not yet published a NI 43-101 report for its
lithium resource, and we believe that even the publication of a technical
report should result in a first re-rating of the shares, given the fact
that peers are trading at significant premiums to Rover Metals, while
having published substantial smaller resources. If Rover Metals succeeds
with its drilling program and defines a mineral resource, we expect a
substantial re-rating of the shares and potential interest from major
mining companies to take over Rover Metals' ownership in the Let's Go
Lithium project. But even in what we consider a low probability case that
the lithium project has no value, we see downside protection for investors
as other (zinc-copper-lead-silver and gold) assets were not included in our
valuation. We do not expect Rover Metals to continue exploring on all
properties, but favour discussing other options, f. ex. a trade sale to a
major mining company.
Rover Metals is a pre-resource disclosure stage mineral exploration and
development company focused on acquiring and exploring early-stage projects
in Canada and the U.S. By focusing top-tier jurisdictions, the Canadian
based company follows a risk-averse strategy, avoiding unsafe and
politically unstable countries and regions with poor respect for property
rights (i. e. high nationalization risk) and a lack of legal security, and
benefits from a viable infrastructure, that we believe significantly lowers
the economic thresholds for converting a discovery into a mine.
Rover Metals' undoubtedly most valuable asset, in our view, is the Let's Go
Lithium (LGL) development property in the prolific U.S. state of Nevada.
Recent lab verified surface grab samples have returned multiple high-grade
lithium values of more than 650 ppm lithium, in-line with the nearby
Franklin Wells mine which produced hectorite clay averaging 1,000 ppm
lithium. Given these sections of very high grades, LGL could create a bulk
tonnage potential, in our view. LGL is a sedimentary-hosted lithium
(claystone lithium) project. Similar near surface claystone lithium
projects in Nevada indicate that the capex costs of claystone lithium
refining are almost 50% less than geothermal brine lithium extraction.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27465.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
