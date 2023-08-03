Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.

Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.

ISIN: CA77937B2003

Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 03.08.2023

Kursziel: CAD 0,92

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Let's Go, Rover, Let's Go!

We initiate research coverage of Rover Metals with a Buy rating and a price

target of CAD 0.92 per share, representing substantial upside from the

current share price, and highlight that the current pullback in the

company's stock price (during its recent financing rounds) could be an

interesting entry point for investors. Rover Metals is the only company in

our peer group that has not yet published a NI 43-101 report for its

lithium resource, and we believe that even the publication of a technical

report should result in a first re-rating of the shares, given the fact

that peers are trading at significant premiums to Rover Metals, while

having published substantial smaller resources. If Rover Metals succeeds

with its drilling program and defines a mineral resource, we expect a

substantial re-rating of the shares and potential interest from major

mining companies to take over Rover Metals' ownership in the Let's Go

Lithium project. But even in what we consider a low probability case that

the lithium project has no value, we see downside protection for investors

as other (zinc-copper-lead-silver and gold) assets were not included in our

valuation. We do not expect Rover Metals to continue exploring on all

properties, but favour discussing other options, f. ex. a trade sale to a

major mining company.

Rover Metals is a pre-resource disclosure stage mineral exploration and

development company focused on acquiring and exploring early-stage projects

in Canada and the U.S. By focusing top-tier jurisdictions, the Canadian

based company follows a risk-averse strategy, avoiding unsafe and

politically unstable countries and regions with poor respect for property

rights (i. e. high nationalization risk) and a lack of legal security, and

benefits from a viable infrastructure, that we believe significantly lowers

the economic thresholds for converting a discovery into a mine.

Rover Metals' undoubtedly most valuable asset, in our view, is the Let's Go

Lithium (LGL) development property in the prolific U.S. state of Nevada.

Recent lab verified surface grab samples have returned multiple high-grade

lithium values of more than 650 ppm lithium, in-line with the nearby

Franklin Wells mine which produced hectorite clay averaging 1,000 ppm

lithium. Given these sections of very high grades, LGL could create a bulk

tonnage potential, in our view. LGL is a sedimentary-hosted lithium

(claystone lithium) project. Similar near surface claystone lithium

projects in Nevada indicate that the capex costs of claystone lithium

refining are almost 50% less than geothermal brine lithium extraction.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

