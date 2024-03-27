Original-Research: Rosenbauer International (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

^

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International

Company Name: Rosenbauer International

ISIN: AT0000922554

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 27.03.2024

Target price: EUR 54.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Refinancing agreement with lenders and capital increase

Topic: Rosenbauer reached a multilateral refinancing agreement with its

major lenders and promissory note holders. Further, the Austrian vehicle

manufacturer announced to be planning a capital increase of at least 3.4m

shares to strengthen its balance sheet.

Successful refinancing: During FY23, Rosenbauer had difficulties meeting

its covenants of an equity ratio above 20% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio

below 6. At the end of 9M FY23, the equity ratio stood at 14.3% and the net

debt to EBITDA ratio at 15. The company now announced a refinancing

agreement, which runs until November 3rd, 2025. All covenants in existing

agreements will be suspended and redefined for the duration of the

refinancing agreement (so far no details disclosed). For the term of the

refinancing agreement, any dividend payments are suspended (eNuW old: EUR 1.0

per share).

Material capital increase: Rosenbauer intends to issue at least 3.4m new

shares (50% increase) during 2024 to strengthen its balance sheet and

paying bondholders. Assuming a 30% discount to yesterday's closing price of

EUR 27.60, potential gross proceeds could reach roughly EUR 66m. EUR 35m of the

proceeds and additionally any excess cash in 2025 (cash sweep) shall be

used for repayments.

Healthy operating business: Rosenbauer has largely overcome the challenging

supply chain situation in FY22 & FY23 and showed a successive improvement

in its profitability during FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6%

and climbed to 2.1% in Q2, 4.4% in Q3 and 7.2% in the preliminary final

quarter, which was seasonally the strongest quarter. Due to largely

normalized chassis lead times and significant price increases from

Rosenbauer, we expect an EBIT margin of 4.6% in FY24e (FY23: 3.5%). Further

FY23 order intake increased 18% yoy to EUR 1.45bn, leading to a record high

order backlog of EUR 1.79bn. Backed by restored profitability, continued

strong demand and an improved supply chain, Rosenbauer should be able to

deliver solid FY24e results (eNuW FY24e: Sales EUR 1.16bn/+8.6% yoy; EBIT EUR

53m/ +41% yoy).

Despite the high debt ratio and stock dilution, Rosenbauer's operating

business remains intact. The agreement with bondholders and the capital

increase are necessary steps to secure the future financing of the company.

Thus, the fact that the company has come to a solution with its bondholders

can be interpreted as positive news flow. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR

54.00 PT, based on DCF.

