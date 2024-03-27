Original-Research: Rosenbauer International (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.24 09:02
Company Name: Rosenbauer International


ISIN: AT0000922554



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Kaufen


from: 27.03.2024


Target price: EUR 54.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Refinancing agreement with lenders and capital increase



Topic: Rosenbauer reached a multilateral refinancing agreement with its


major lenders and promissory note holders. Further, the Austrian vehicle


manufacturer announced to be planning a capital increase of at least 3.4m


shares to strengthen its balance sheet.



Successful refinancing: During FY23, Rosenbauer had difficulties meeting


its covenants of an equity ratio above 20% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio


below 6. At the end of 9M FY23, the equity ratio stood at 14.3% and the net


debt to EBITDA ratio at 15. The company now announced a refinancing


agreement, which runs until November 3rd, 2025. All covenants in existing


agreements will be suspended and redefined for the duration of the


refinancing agreement (so far no details disclosed). For the term of the


refinancing agreement, any dividend payments are suspended (eNuW old: EUR 1.0


per share).



Material capital increase: Rosenbauer intends to issue at least 3.4m new


shares (50% increase) during 2024 to strengthen its balance sheet and


paying bondholders. Assuming a 30% discount to yesterday's closing price of


EUR 27.60, potential gross proceeds could reach roughly EUR 66m. EUR 35m of the


proceeds and additionally any excess cash in 2025 (cash sweep) shall be


used for repayments.



Healthy operating business: Rosenbauer has largely overcome the challenging


supply chain situation in FY22 & FY23 and showed a successive improvement


in its profitability during FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6%


and climbed to 2.1% in Q2, 4.4% in Q3 and 7.2% in the preliminary final


quarter, which was seasonally the strongest quarter. Due to largely


normalized chassis lead times and significant price increases from


Rosenbauer, we expect an EBIT margin of 4.6% in FY24e (FY23: 3.5%). Further


FY23 order intake increased 18% yoy to EUR 1.45bn, leading to a record high


order backlog of EUR 1.79bn. Backed by restored profitability, continued


strong demand and an improved supply chain, Rosenbauer should be able to


deliver solid FY24e results (eNuW FY24e: Sales EUR 1.16bn/+8.6% yoy; EBIT EUR


53m/ +41% yoy).



Despite the high debt ratio and stock dilution, Rosenbauer's operating


business remains intact. The agreement with bondholders and the capital


increase are necessary steps to secure the future financing of the company.


Thus, the fact that the company has come to a solution with its bondholders


can be interpreted as positive news flow. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR


54.00 PT, based on DCF.



