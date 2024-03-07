Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG



Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG


ISIN: AT0000922554



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 07.03.2024


Target price: 54.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Shaping the future of firefighting



Topic: Rosenbauer offers a broad range of groundbreaking products and is


actively shaping the firefighting market of tomorrow to make the future


world of firefighting safer, climate-friendly and more efficient. These


technologies range from electric vehicles to drones and satellite images.



Digital solutions make daily tasks easier. With the RDS Connected Command


software, firefighters can access operationally relevant information such


as maps, alarm data and potential hazardous chemicals on their mobile phone


or tablet computers. Further, Rosenbauer has been cooperating with the


German aerotech start-up OroraTech since the start of 2022 to detect


wildfires early using satellite systems. The aim of the strategic


partnership is to provide current and historical satellite data to


emergency services on the ground via the RDS Connected Command software.


Digital Solutions are part of Rosenbauer's Customer Service segment, which


has been in FY23e responsible for c. 10% of total revenue (eNuW). Going


forward, we expect this business unit to grow by 7.0% in FY24e (eNuW).



The future is electric. Rosenbauer is clearly a pioneer in the


electrification of firefighting with its electric models RT (Revolutionary


Technology) and the PANTHER electric. As more cities start to forbid


vehicles with combustion engines, the demand for electric alternatives will


rise in the firefighting market. In Amsterdam, for instance, no trucks,


buses, and taxis with combustion engines are allowed into the municipal


area from 2025. Rosenbauer estimates the share of its electric vehicle


sales to reach 50% by 2030. The increasing importance of electric vehicles


does not only benefit Rosenbauer's sales, but also supports profitability,


as the company can achieve higher margins with its electric vehicles. This


is possible because Rosenbauer builds the chassis for electric vehicles on


its own and is at the same time in the position to charge higher prices.



While those trends should have a positive impact on the P&L during the


mid-term, further, the EUR 1.79bn preliminary FY23 order backlog (FY22: EUR


1.47bn) should fuel revenue growth in FY24e as the supply chain situation


keeps improving (eNuW: + 8.6% yoy in sales). Chassis lead times for MAN,


Daimler and Volvo decreased significantly compared to FY22 and the average


price per ordered fire truck increased 12.1% yoy during the first 9M of


FY23. Hence, we expect to see an improving top- and bottomline with an


increasing EBIT margin for FY24e (eNuW: 4.6%, +1.1pp yoy). We reiterate our


BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 54.00 PT based on DCF.



Bitte warten...