Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG

Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG

ISIN: AT0000922554

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 19.02.2024

Kursziel: 54.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Strong order momentum to fuel 2024e growth; chg. est.

Topic: Rosenbauer released solid FY23 preliminary figures, with sales

slightly below and profitability in line with the company's guidance, which

has been increased in October. More importantly, the all-time high in order

backlog coupled with unbroken order momentum looks set to pave the way for

strong sales and EBIT growth in FY24e.

Preliminary Q4 sales grew 8.9% yoy to EUR 365m (eNuW: EUR 383m), largely

carried by substantial price increases, and structural growth drivers.

Preliminary FY23 sales came in at EUR 1.06bn (eNuW: EUR 1.08bn), a 9.5% rise

yoy. EBIT in Q4 stood at EUR 26.2m (eNuW: EUR 26.2m), up from EUR 21.3m yoy with

a 0.9pp margin improvement due to better supply chains and lower material

prices. FY EBIT came in at EUR 37.4m (eNuW: EUR 37.3m), implying a 3.5% margin,

up 4.6pp yoy and in line with the guidance.

Preliminary order intake continued to be strong during FY23 thanks to

structural growth drivers. FY23 order intake came in at EUR 1.45bn, leading

to a record-high order backlog of EUR 1.79bn. Growth drivers like global

warming for instance causes a severe rise in natural disasters such as

wildfires, storms, and floods which elevates the demand for firefighting

equipment and trucks. In addition, the ongoing electrification of

firefighting trucks is supporting the demand for Rosenbauer's high margin

electric models RT (Revolutionary Technology) and PANTHER electric.

Management anticipates revenues of EUR 1.20bn in FY24e (eNuW: EUR 1.16bn), with

EBIT margins of 5.0% (eNuW: 4.6%). With an order backlog of 1.7x FY23

revenue and gradually decreasing chassis lead times, we expect Rosenbauer

to deliver another year of high single-digit revenue growth together with

improving profitability.

Equity ratio issue to be resolved soon. At the end of Q3 FY23, Rosenbauer's

equity ratio stood at only 14.3% (-1.5pp yoy), while debt covenants are at

20%. Positively, management intends to strengthen its balance sheet during

FY24e via a capital increase (company news 12.02.2024). Once the problem is

solved, it could work as a catalyst, allowing investors to re-focus on the

promising mid-term prospects.

We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 54.00 PT on DCF.

