Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




19.02.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG



Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG


ISIN: AT0000922554



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 19.02.2024


Kursziel: 54.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Strong order momentum to fuel 2024e growth; chg. est.



Topic: Rosenbauer released solid FY23 preliminary figures, with sales


slightly below and profitability in line with the company's guidance, which


has been increased in October. More importantly, the all-time high in order


backlog coupled with unbroken order momentum looks set to pave the way for


strong sales and EBIT growth in FY24e.



Preliminary Q4 sales grew 8.9% yoy to EUR 365m (eNuW: EUR 383m), largely


carried by substantial price increases, and structural growth drivers.


Preliminary FY23 sales came in at EUR 1.06bn (eNuW: EUR 1.08bn), a 9.5% rise


yoy. EBIT in Q4 stood at EUR 26.2m (eNuW: EUR 26.2m), up from EUR 21.3m yoy with


a 0.9pp margin improvement due to better supply chains and lower material


prices. FY EBIT came in at EUR 37.4m (eNuW: EUR 37.3m), implying a 3.5% margin,


up 4.6pp yoy and in line with the guidance.



Preliminary order intake continued to be strong during FY23 thanks to


structural growth drivers. FY23 order intake came in at EUR 1.45bn, leading


to a record-high order backlog of EUR 1.79bn. Growth drivers like global


warming for instance causes a severe rise in natural disasters such as


wildfires, storms, and floods which elevates the demand for firefighting


equipment and trucks. In addition, the ongoing electrification of


firefighting trucks is supporting the demand for Rosenbauer's high margin


electric models RT (Revolutionary Technology) and PANTHER electric.



Management anticipates revenues of EUR 1.20bn in FY24e (eNuW: EUR 1.16bn), with


EBIT margins of 5.0% (eNuW: 4.6%). With an order backlog of 1.7x FY23


revenue and gradually decreasing chassis lead times, we expect Rosenbauer


to deliver another year of high single-digit revenue growth together with


improving profitability.



Equity ratio issue to be resolved soon. At the end of Q3 FY23, Rosenbauer's


equity ratio stood at only 14.3% (-1.5pp yoy), while debt covenants are at


20%. Positively, management intends to strengthen its balance sheet during


FY24e via a capital increase (company news 12.02.2024). Once the problem is


solved, it could work as a catalyst, allowing investors to re-focus on the


promising mid-term prospects.



We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 54.00 PT on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28915.pdf


Bitte warten...