Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




02.02.24 09:37
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG



Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG


ISIN: AT0000922554



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 01.02.2024


Kursziel: 54.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Topic: Oshkosh, Rosenbauer's largest competitor in North America, published


its FY23 numbers on


Tuesday, providing a positive cross read. Here are the key takeaways:



The conglomerate Oshkosh Corporation is the dominant player for


firefighting trucks in North America,


followed by REV Group and Rosenbauer. Oshkosh reported strong FY23 revenues


for its firefighting segment


coupled with a significant margin increase. Revenues rose 9.3% yoy to $


1.2bn, while order intake


grew to $ 4.6bn, indicating a continued strong demand in the firefighting


business. The operating margin


improved due to an enhanced supply chain and substantial price increases.



Rosenbauer's competitors were in a similarly difficult situation during


FY22 and the first quarter of FY23,


struggling with substantially longer chassis lead times and raw material


cost inflation. However, as other


firetruck manufacturers start to get back to a more normal environment, it


gives us confidence for the


upcoming Q4 numbers. Rosenbauer already showed a successive improvement in


its profitability during


FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6% and climbed to 2.1% in Q2 and


4.4% in Q3. With Q4


being usually the strongest quarter, responsible for c. one third of total


sales and the restructuring program


kicking in, we expect the operating margin further to improve in Q4 FY23e


(eNuW: 6.8%).



In August 2022, Rosenbauer launched its new efficiency program "Refocus,


Restart", which is based on


four different pillars and is increasingly bearing fruit. The first pillar


is price negotiations with customers


on existing frame orders and is responsible for c. EUR 4-5m out of the EUR 31m


savings target. Furthermore,


Rosenbauer is simplifying its products without sacrificing the quality with


the purpose of reducing


production costs. This pillar takes the longest time to materialize and


should show its full effect in


FY24. The third important lever is to increase production efficiency, which


is clearly possible due to


the improved supply chains since last year. The last endeavor is the price


negotiation with suppliers.


Compared to FY22, raw material prices came down substantially, for example


Rosenbauer experienced


a price reduction of c. 27% for aluminum sheets within FY23.



We expect Rosenbauer to continue its turnaround in FY24e with a 4.9%


increase in sales and EBIT margins


of 4.5% (+1.0 pp). As the supply chain situation further improves and with


a record high in order


backlog, shares look poised for a re-rating. Reiterate BUY with an


unchanged EUR 54.00 PT based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28791.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip in Deutschland bohrbereit finanziert durch EU
Neuer 242% Copper Hot Stock nach 6.191% mit Southern Copper ($SCOO)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Rosenbauer


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,50 € 30,20 € 0,30 € +0,99% 02.02./10:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000922554 892502 35,20 € 27,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,50 € +0,99%  10:17
Hannover 29,90 € +1,01%  08:12
Hamburg 29,90 € +0,67%  08:02
München 29,90 € +0,67%  08:02
Düsseldorf 29,80 € +0,34%  09:30
Frankfurt 29,90 € +0,34%  09:59
Berlin 29,90 € +0,34%  08:04
Stuttgart 30,00 € 0,00%  08:05
Xetra 30,00 € -1,64%  01.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Institutionelle Investoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg - Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung. Neuer 252% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Rosenbauer AG 24.10.23
44 Rosenbauer erhält Großauftrag . 09.05.23
1 Löschung 23.10.16
1 Löschung 22.09.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...