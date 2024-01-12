Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG



Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG


ISIN: AT0000922554



Anlass der Studie: 5-pager


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 12.01.2024


Kursziel: EUR 54.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Rosenbauer is back on track with a record high in order intake



Caused by supply chain issues and raw material price inflation,


Rosenbauer's operating result turned negative during FY'22. However,


Rosenbauer successfully managed the operating turnaround and delivers


positive results again since Q2 2023. Thanks to Rosenbauer having done its


homework and structural trends kicking in, we expect this turnaround to


continue in 2024.


Until 2025e, Rosenbauer should be able to grow sales by 6.9% p.a. (2022-25e


CAGR) to EUR 1.2bn with EBIT margins north of 5% (eNuW 2025: 5.4%) thanks to:



Supply chain improvements: During FY'22 chassis lead times of OEMs


deteriorated significantly. Although lead times are still not back at


pre-crisis levels, the situation is noticeable better than in FY'22. For


example, the average MAN chassis lead time decreased from over 18 months in


FY'22 to 10-12 months in FY'23. However there is no further material


improvement of delivery times expected at MAN and Daimler in 2024, while


Volvo and Scania should approach pre-crisis levels.



Significant price increases: Rosenbauer raised its vehicle prices


substantially during FY'23, to account for a higher cost base. The average


price per fire truck in 9M 2023 increased by 9.8% yoy and the average price


per vehicle body increased by 22.7% yoy. Old unprofitable customer


contracts not reflecting the higher cost base are successively leaving the


order book and giving room for a further margin improvement.



Structural growth drivers: Global warming for instance causes a severe rise


in natural disasters such as wildfires, storms, and floods which elevates


the demand for firefighting equipment and trucks. Another growth driver is


the electrification of firefighting trucks, supporting the demand for


Rosenbauer's high margin electric models RT (Revolutionary Technology) and


the PANTHER electric.



As the supply chain situation further improves and with a record high in


order backlog (9M 2023: EUR 1758m) in the hand, shares look poised for a


re-rating. Furthermore, Rosenbauer is currently examining the issuance of a


hybrid bond to strengthen its balance sheet. A successful issuance could


work as a catalyst, bringing the shares back to its intrinsic value. Hence,


we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 54.00 PT based on DCF.


Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28647.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



