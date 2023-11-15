Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG

Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG

ISIN: AT0000922554

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 15.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 54,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Solid Q3 carried by improving supply chains; chg. est.

Topic: Rosenbauer reported solid Q3 figures, thanks to a structurally

growing demand for fire trucks as well as an improved supply chain

situation.

Q3 sales grew by 15.3% yoy to EUR 238.6m (eNuW: EUR 240m) due to a strong order

backlog (EUR 1.69bn at the end of H1 2023), price increases and a better

availability of chassis. Indeed, the customer demand has not really been an

issue throughout FY'22, rather the lack of enough chassis to satisfy the

demand and unfavorable contracts, which haven't reflected the increased

cost base of raw materials. Furthermore, Rosenbauer put more emphasis on

choosing high margin customer contracts to raise profitability.

The EBIT margin increased significantly by 8.6pp yoy to 4.4% (eNuW: 5.3%),

resulting in an EBIT of EUR 10.4m (Q3 2022: EUR -8.7m). In addition to an

average price increase per vehicle of 12.1% yoy in the first nine months,

Rosenbauer also benefited from lower steel, aluminum, and energy prices.

The chassis manufacturer have for the most part not passed on the lower

cost base. However, the company was able to profit in the production of

their electric fleet, in which Rosenbauer produces the chassis by

themselves.

Climate change and a growing need for electrified vehicles in cities keep

the demand high. Q3 order intake stood at EUR 362m (+48.2% yoy), implying a

book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x. Coupled with the strong demand during the past

quarters, the group's order backlog grew to EUR 1.76bn (+29.2% yoy). Chassis

lead times and the reliability of delivery times at OEMs have been

improving. However, lead times for chassis and some other components are

expected to remain high, which results in a naturally higher order backlog.

Rosenbauer reiterated its recently raised guidance for FY'23. Management

expects sales of c. EUR 1.1bn and an EBIT margin of 3.5% (eNuW: EUR 1.09bn and

3.5% margin). Considering the significant price increases and an

uninterrupted high demand, the company should be able to reach its targets.

At the end of Q3, Rosenbauer's equity ratio stood at only 14.3% (-1.5pp

yoy), while debt covenants stand at 20% (due date: end of FY'23).

Positively, management is already in advanced discussions with banks to

resolve this issue by issuing a hybrid bond. Once the problem is solved, it

could work as a catalyst and one should re-focus on the promising mid-term

prospects. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 54 PT based on DCF.

