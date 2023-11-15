Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG



Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG


ISIN: AT0000922554



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 15.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 54,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Solid Q3 carried by improving supply chains; chg. est.



Topic: Rosenbauer reported solid Q3 figures, thanks to a structurally


growing demand for fire trucks as well as an improved supply chain


situation.



Q3 sales grew by 15.3% yoy to EUR 238.6m (eNuW: EUR 240m) due to a strong order


backlog (EUR 1.69bn at the end of H1 2023), price increases and a better


availability of chassis. Indeed, the customer demand has not really been an


issue throughout FY'22, rather the lack of enough chassis to satisfy the


demand and unfavorable contracts, which haven't reflected the increased


cost base of raw materials. Furthermore, Rosenbauer put more emphasis on


choosing high margin customer contracts to raise profitability.



The EBIT margin increased significantly by 8.6pp yoy to 4.4% (eNuW: 5.3%),


resulting in an EBIT of EUR 10.4m (Q3 2022: EUR -8.7m). In addition to an


average price increase per vehicle of 12.1% yoy in the first nine months,


Rosenbauer also benefited from lower steel, aluminum, and energy prices.


The chassis manufacturer have for the most part not passed on the lower


cost base. However, the company was able to profit in the production of


their electric fleet, in which Rosenbauer produces the chassis by


themselves.



Climate change and a growing need for electrified vehicles in cities keep


the demand high. Q3 order intake stood at EUR 362m (+48.2% yoy), implying a


book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x. Coupled with the strong demand during the past


quarters, the group's order backlog grew to EUR 1.76bn (+29.2% yoy). Chassis


lead times and the reliability of delivery times at OEMs have been


improving. However, lead times for chassis and some other components are


expected to remain high, which results in a naturally higher order backlog.



Rosenbauer reiterated its recently raised guidance for FY'23. Management


expects sales of c. EUR 1.1bn and an EBIT margin of 3.5% (eNuW: EUR 1.09bn and


3.5% margin). Considering the significant price increases and an


uninterrupted high demand, the company should be able to reach its targets.



At the end of Q3, Rosenbauer's equity ratio stood at only 14.3% (-1.5pp


yoy), while debt covenants stand at 20% (due date: end of FY'23).


Positively, management is already in advanced discussions with banks to


resolve this issue by issuing a hybrid bond. Once the problem is solved, it


could work as a catalyst and one should re-focus on the promising mid-term


prospects. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 54 PT based on DCF.



