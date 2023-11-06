Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. (von GBC AG): -
Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Reply S.p.A.
Unternehmen: Reply S.p.A.
ISIN: IT0005282865
Anlass der Studie: GBC Italian Champions
Empfehlung: -
Kursziel: -
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann, Marcel Schaffer, N. Ripplinger, E. Geßwein
Theme study GBC Italian Champions: New investment opportunities in Bella
Italia ?!
Dear investors,
The trend is clear: for some years now, fewer and fewer companies in
Germany have dared to go public. The number of IPOs has been particularly
low in recent years. Since the beginning of 2022, there have only been five
new issues on the regulated market. At the same time, many companies have
decided to leave the German capital market. The number of companies listed
in Germany in the four segments of Deutsche Börse currently stands at 514.
This structural development is compounded by the cur-rent difficult capital
market environment, which does not suggest a trend reversal.
In contrast, the Italian capital market presents a positive picture. In the
past calendar year, 49 new issues took place in Italy, breaking the record
set in 2000. Last year is not an outlier, because in previous years there
were also about 40 new issues a year, interrupted only by a
pandemic-related restraint in IPOs. In the meantime, 419 issuers are listed
on the Italian stock exchange and the Italian capital market has thus
caught up considerably with the German capital market. In addition to the
increasing willing-ness of Italian companies to focus their financing mix
more on equity, the Italian capi-tal market also offers structural
advantages. One example is the multiple voting rights, which enable better
control of the founders and good takeover protection. For medium-sized
companies in particular, this is a good argument for capital market
orientation. In addition, investors benefit from attractive tax advantages,
which can lead to tax exemp-tion of profits and current income if certain
conditions are met. Issuers can also benefit from tax advantages when going
public.
From the perspective of German investors, the Italian capital market
currently offers attractive valuation levels. With a P/E ratio of 8, the
Italian market was already clearly undervalued last year and thus quoted at
a level that was otherwise only reached in times of crisis (2008 - P/E
ratio = 6 and 2011 - P/E ratio = 6.5). This picture continues today, so it
is not surprising that more than half of the 200 companies listed on
Euron-ext Growth Milan have announced share buybacks.
In our first "GBC Italian Champions" study 2023, we present 13 particularly
promising companies. With a market capitalisation of EUR 22 million to EUR 3.5
billion, our selection covers a wide range of sizes and also features broad
sector diversification.
The 'GBC Italian Champions" Study 2023 contains assessments of the
following companies:
B&C Speakers S.p.A. (IT0001268561)
Cembre S.p.A. (IT0001128047)
ENAV S.p.A. (IT0005176406)
Energy S.p.A (IT0005500712)
Giglio.com S.p.A. (IT0005453003)
Health Italia S.p.A. (IT0005221004)
IDNNT SA (CH1118852594)
Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT0004210289)
MEXEDIA S.p.A. (IT0005450819)
Reply S.p.A. (IT0005282865)
Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT0003549422)
Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT0005497893)
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (IT0004171440)
We wish you an exciting read and successful investments,
Cosmin Filker
Deputy Chief Analyst
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/28209.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest in accordance with Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The following potential conflict of interest exists at the company analysed above: see individual studies; a catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Editorial deadline: 06.11.2023
Date and time of completion of the research report (german version): 09.11.2023 (08:13 am)
Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report (german version): 09.11.2023 (10:00 am)
Date and time of completion of the research report (english version): 09.11.2023 (8:07 pm)
Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report (english version): 10.11.2023 (10:30 am)
