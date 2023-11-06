Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. (von GBC AG):

^

Theme study GBC Italian Champions: New investment opportunities in Bella

Italia ?!

Dear investors,

The trend is clear: for some years now, fewer and fewer companies in

Germany have dared to go public. The number of IPOs has been particularly

low in recent years. Since the beginning of 2022, there have only been five

new issues on the regulated market. At the same time, many companies have

decided to leave the German capital market. The number of companies listed

in Germany in the four segments of Deutsche Börse currently stands at 514.

This structural development is compounded by the cur-rent difficult capital

market environment, which does not suggest a trend reversal.

In contrast, the Italian capital market presents a positive picture. In the

past calendar year, 49 new issues took place in Italy, breaking the record

set in 2000. Last year is not an outlier, because in previous years there

were also about 40 new issues a year, interrupted only by a

pandemic-related restraint in IPOs. In the meantime, 419 issuers are listed

on the Italian stock exchange and the Italian capital market has thus

caught up considerably with the German capital market. In addition to the

increasing willing-ness of Italian companies to focus their financing mix

more on equity, the Italian capi-tal market also offers structural

advantages. One example is the multiple voting rights, which enable better

control of the founders and good takeover protection. For medium-sized

companies in particular, this is a good argument for capital market

orientation. In addition, investors benefit from attractive tax advantages,

which can lead to tax exemp-tion of profits and current income if certain

conditions are met. Issuers can also benefit from tax advantages when going

public.

From the perspective of German investors, the Italian capital market

currently offers attractive valuation levels. With a P/E ratio of 8, the

Italian market was already clearly undervalued last year and thus quoted at

a level that was otherwise only reached in times of crisis (2008 - P/E

ratio = 6 and 2011 - P/E ratio = 6.5). This picture continues today, so it

is not surprising that more than half of the 200 companies listed on

Euron-ext Growth Milan have announced share buybacks.

In our first "GBC Italian Champions" study 2023, we present 13 particularly

promising companies. With a market capitalisation of EUR 22 million to EUR 3.5

billion, our selection covers a wide range of sizes and also features broad

sector diversification.

The 'GBC Italian Champions" Study 2023 contains assessments of the

following companies:

B&C Speakers S.p.A. (IT0001268561)

Cembre S.p.A. (IT0001128047)

ENAV S.p.A. (IT0005176406)

Energy S.p.A (IT0005500712)

Giglio.com S.p.A. (IT0005453003)

Health Italia S.p.A. (IT0005221004)

IDNNT SA (CH1118852594)

Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT0004210289)

MEXEDIA S.p.A. (IT0005450819)

Reply S.p.A. (IT0005282865)

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT0003549422)

Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT0005497893)

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (IT0004171440)

We wish you an exciting read and successful investments,

Cosmin Filker

Deputy Chief Analyst

