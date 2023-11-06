Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. (von GBC AG): -




10.11.23 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Reply S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Reply S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0005282865



Anlass der Studie: GBC Italian Champions


Empfehlung: -


Kursziel: -


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann, Marcel Schaffer, N. Ripplinger, E. Geßwein



Theme study GBC Italian Champions: New investment opportunities in Bella


Italia ?!



Dear investors,



The trend is clear: for some years now, fewer and fewer companies in


Germany have dared to go public. The number of IPOs has been particularly


low in recent years. Since the beginning of 2022, there have only been five


new issues on the regulated market. At the same time, many companies have


decided to leave the German capital market. The number of companies listed


in Germany in the four segments of Deutsche Börse currently stands at 514.


This structural development is compounded by the cur-rent difficult capital


market environment, which does not suggest a trend reversal.



In contrast, the Italian capital market presents a positive picture. In the


past calendar year, 49 new issues took place in Italy, breaking the record


set in 2000. Last year is not an outlier, because in previous years there


were also about 40 new issues a year, interrupted only by a


pandemic-related restraint in IPOs. In the meantime, 419 issuers are listed


on the Italian stock exchange and the Italian capital market has thus


caught up considerably with the German capital market. In addition to the


increasing willing-ness of Italian companies to focus their financing mix


more on equity, the Italian capi-tal market also offers structural


advantages. One example is the multiple voting rights, which enable better


control of the founders and good takeover protection. For medium-sized


companies in particular, this is a good argument for capital market


orientation. In addition, investors benefit from attractive tax advantages,


which can lead to tax exemp-tion of profits and current income if certain


conditions are met. Issuers can also benefit from tax advantages when going


public.



From the perspective of German investors, the Italian capital market


currently offers attractive valuation levels. With a P/E ratio of 8, the


Italian market was already clearly undervalued last year and thus quoted at


a level that was otherwise only reached in times of crisis (2008 - P/E


ratio = 6 and 2011 - P/E ratio = 6.5). This picture continues today, so it


is not surprising that more than half of the 200 companies listed on


Euron-ext Growth Milan have announced share buybacks.



In our first "GBC Italian Champions" study 2023, we present 13 particularly


promising companies. With a market capitalisation of EUR 22 million to EUR 3.5


billion, our selection covers a wide range of sizes and also features broad


sector diversification.



The 'GBC Italian Champions" Study 2023 contains assessments of the


following companies:



B&C Speakers S.p.A. (IT0001268561)


Cembre S.p.A. (IT0001128047)


ENAV S.p.A. (IT0005176406)


Energy S.p.A (IT0005500712)


Giglio.com S.p.A. (IT0005453003)


Health Italia S.p.A. (IT0005221004)


IDNNT SA (CH1118852594)


Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT0004210289)


MEXEDIA S.p.A. (IT0005450819)


Reply S.p.A. (IT0005282865)


Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT0003549422)


Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT0005497893)


Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (IT0004171440)



We wish you an exciting read and successful investments,



Cosmin Filker


Deputy Chief Analyst




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28209.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest in accordance with Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The following potential conflict of interest exists at the company analysed above: see individual studies; a catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Editorial deadline: 06.11.2023


Date and time of completion of the research report (german version): 09.11.2023 (08:13 am)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report (german version): 09.11.2023 (10:00 am)


Date and time of completion of the research report (english version): 09.11.2023 (8:07 pm)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report (english version): 10.11.2023 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Riesiges Lithium-Vorkommen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
Neuer 264% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,45 € 0,35 € +0,35% 10.11./12:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0005282865 A2G9K9 127,40 € 82,50 €
Werte im Artikel
15,50 plus
+0,65%
99,80 plus
+0,35%
0,066 plus
0,00%
3,25 minus
-0,79%
1,13 minus
-0,88%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,80 € +0,35%  09:01
München 98,50 € +0,46%  08:00
Berlin 99,60 € +0,20%  11:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 93,60 $ 31.10.23
Stuttgart 98,05 € -1,11%  11:27
Düsseldorf 98,55 € -1,20%  08:10
Frankfurt 98,70 € -1,60%  09:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienzusammenlegung 9:1 sichert NASDAQ-Listing. Diesen Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Zahlen 3. Quartal veröffentlicht 15.11.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...