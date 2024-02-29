Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




29.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to R. STAHL AG



Company Name: R. STAHL AG


ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 29.02.2024


Target price: 31.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Several structural trends could drive mid-term growth



Topic: Despite a strong competitive quality, R. Stahl had difficulties


translating it into operating performance between 2016 and 2021. Thanks to


R. Stahl having done its homework by implementing changes on the back of


efficiency and structural trends kicking in, shares look poised for a


re-rating.



R. Stahl has begun to supply LED lightning solutions to a nuclear plant in


UK (Hinkley Point C) with a total expected revenue of EUR 10-12m, of which c.


EUR 3.5m are already booked as revenue in FY23e (eNuW). Importantly, the UK


project is partially owned by the French utility company EDF, which also


manages France's 56 power reactors. C. 54 of these need to be refurbished


within the next 20 years and 6 new reactors are planned by 2050. With an


estimated potential revenue of EUR 5m per refurbished reactor and EUR 10m for


the new ones, this implies a EUR 330m revenue opportunity for R. Stahl


(eNuW).



LNG delivers a material mid-term growth opportunity. R. Stahl is the


globally leading provider of explosion protection for LNG tankers,


terminals and liquification/regassification plants (25-75% market shares).


Independence from Russian energy imports leads to a rising demand for LNG


in Europe. For instance, Germany opened its first LNG terminal in


Wilhelmshaven during December 2022 to compensate for the Russian gas


imports. Until 2027, nine LNG terminals are planned in Germany, to import


capacities of up to 69 billion cubic meters, of which the majority is seen


to come from USA and Qatar.



In contrast to the booming LNG business, the chemical industry in Germany


was rather weak since the Russian invasion, due to substantially increased


energy and gas prices. We expect the softening to carry well into FY24e, as


the German chemical association (VCI) expects a revenue decline of 3%


during 2024e for its home market (2023: -12%). Despite the short-term


challenges, in the long-run we do not see the local chemical industry in


severe danger. It should hence remain an integral part of the company.



Order intake increased for the third consecutive year up to EUR 343m (+9.3%


yoy) leading to a strong order backlog of EUR 115m at the end of FY23e. We


expect to see mid-single-digit sales growth for FY24e in combination with


low double-digit EBITDA margins. Yet, valuation looks undemanding. Shares


are trading on a mere 5.0x EV/EBITDA (9x PE) 2024e, clearly below the


historical average of roughly 7x. This is despite the structural demand


tailwinds, which should fuel mid-term sales and margin growth.



Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of EUR 31, based on


DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29027.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






