Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): SELL

10.11.23 10:16
Unternehmen: OHB SE


ISIN: DE0005936124



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: SELL


seit: 10.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 44,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Delisting still intended, squeeze-out not possible for now



Topic: After the end of the extended tender period on November 3rd, the


Fuchs Family Pool and KKR together now control 93.39% of shares.



With the Fuchs Family in control of 71.89% and KKR in control of 21.51%, a


substantial controlling interest has been reached, but not the required 95%


for a squeeze-out. Even with the planned 10% capital increase (without


subscription rights), which KKR will solely subscribe to, KKR and the Fuchs


Family Pool would only reach 94.0% of shares (i.e. 94.51% of voting rights


due to treasury shares without voting rights; see p. 2).



The tender offer still requires regulatory approval (by investment and


subsidy control authorities of each state, that OHB operates in), but the


remaining offer conditions (1. approval by merger control authorities, 2.


no dividends, capital measures or insolvency within the tender period and


3. no regulatory prohibition of the offer) are already fulfilled. Hence,


the actual transfer of shares to KKR in return for


the cash settlement of EUR 44.00 per share should take place in H1 24e.



While we do not participate in speculation, it is worth highlighting that


it seems unlikely that KKR raises the offer price to attract the remaining


0.5% of shares required to reach the 95% threshold. Also, the Fuchs Family


and KKR indicate to delist the company anyway (without squeeze-out


majority), which would bear the risk of not being able to sell OHB shares


in the future.



The stock now trades on very low volumes and the ability to liquidate


existing positions should continue to decrease going forward, as free float


now stands at a mere 6% (5.5% after capital increase). Furthermore, KKR


might be willing to buy blocks from the remaining shareholders OTC or via


the stock exchange, which could lead to KKR and the Fuchs Family Pool


exceeding the 95% squeeze-out threshold shortly. Should it be reached,


existing shareholders can be forced to sell for EUR 44.



Hence, we recommend to SELL at EUR 44.00 per share due to the decreasing


liquidity of the stock, the potential of a squeeze-out as well as the


planned delisting.



On a side note, OHB continues to operate well this year, with record Q3


results reported yesterday, however this should not have an impact on the


share price for now.



Bitte warten...