Original-Research: Nynomic AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




21.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Nynomic AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Nynomic AG



Unternehmen: Nynomic AG


ISIN: DE000A0MSN11



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 21.02.2024


Kursziel: 54.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Strong Q4 expected // 2024 to be marked by significant growth



Topic: Nynomic should report strong Q4 prelims. More importantly, FY24e


should be marked by strong sales growth and further margin improvements as


well as additional (potentially larger) acquisitions.



Q4 sales are seen to come in at EUR 37.6m (+14% yoy; FY23e sales +4% yoy)


thanks to confirmed calloff dates of formerly delayed orders and several


new projects within structurally growing markets. This should partially


compensate for the flattish top-line development during 9M. As a result of


the expected strong sales figure and the ability to book high-margin


development revenues (typically due towards the end of a year), the EBIT


margin in the fourth quarter is seen to jump to 19.8% (+5.9pp yoy; FY23e


margin +0.1pp yoy), thus reaching a new record high.



Returning to strong growth in 2024. For FY24e, we expect Nynomic to grow


sales by almost 17% yoy. Besides consolidation effects from the acquisition


of art photonics (3.8pp of FY24 group growth), the company is seen to reap


the fruits from several products gaining traction. For instance, the first


large order for Spectral Engines' TactiScan (handheld device to detect


drugs) should contribute a mid single-digit million amount in 2024 alone


(eNuW). Nynomic is also seen to show strong growth within its agricultural,


semiconductor and medtech end markets.



Thanks to a positive operating leverage, so far loss-making businesses


scaling up and a growing share of recurring and high-margin software


revenues (related to hardware sales), Nynomic looks set to further expand


its EBIT margin to 13.7% (+0.7pp yoy).



Additional inorganic tailwinds in the cards. As per its Buy & Build


strategy, Nynomic should be looking to acquire 1-2 additional companies


during the next six months, in our view. The focus of those transactions


should lie on expanding its technology and solutions portfolio. Thanks to


its inherently cash flow generating business model and the EUR 18.9m capital


increase in May last year, the company should be equipped with sufficient


financial firepower to be considering larger targets with up to EUR 20m


sales.



This, coupled with expected organic double-digit sales CAGR during the


mid-term (eNuW), bodes well with the company's mid-term targets of EUR 200m


sales with an EBIT margin of 16-19%.



BUY with an unchanged EUR 54 PT based on DCF. Nynomic remains one of our


top-picks for 2024.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28949.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



