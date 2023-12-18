Original-Research: Nynomic AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Nynomic AG


ISIN: DE000A0MSN11



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 18.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 54


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Bolt-on acquisition with high synergy potential; chg.



Topic: Nynomic announced the 100% acquisition of art photonic (13th pillar


of the Nynomic group), which should be highly value accretive during the


coming years thanks to significant synergy potential.



In detail, art photonic is a Berlin-based expert in the development and


production of highly specialized fiber optic cables used for optical


measurement technology with a focus on mid-infrared (MIR) wavelength,


making it highly compatible with the the recently acquired NLIR (early


Oct.). Its products enable ultra-fast transmission of light to the


measurement point and back to the sensor to process the received data. Both


acquisitions support Nynomic's strategy to bring MIR in a scalable way into


production processes integrated into stationary machines, production


plants, commercial vehicles and similar, thus expanding Nynomic's future


solution portfolio.



In 2023e, art photonics is seen to generate some EUR 4m sales with an EBIT


margin of roughly 10% (eNuW). Thanks to significant cross-selling


opportunities across Nynomic's broad customer base, we expect art


photonic's annual sales growth potential to be at around 20% for the next


three to four years. The resulting positive operating leverage should


quickly enable EBIT margins of >15%, in our


view. While the purchase price was not disclosed, we expect it to be in


line with Nynomic's recent acquisitions, i.e. ~1x EV/sales, or EUR 4m in the


case of art photonics, making it a clearly value accretive deal.



Additional acquisitions to follow in H1 2024e. Carried by its inherently


cash flow generating business model, the EUR 18.9m capital increase in May


and in line with its buy and build strategy, Nynomic looks set to acquire


1-2, potentially also larger targets with up to EUR 20m sales during FY


2024e.



Further positive newsflow to stem from a strong Q4 and a continued strong


momentum throughout 2024e. Following solid 9M results with EUR 83m sales and


a 10% EBIT margin, Nynomic looks set to report a disproportionally strong


Q4 due to confirmed call-off dates of formerly delayed orders, several new


projects within structurally growing markets. Q4 sales should come in at EUR


37.6m (+14% yoy, eNuW) with an EBIT margin of 19.7% (eNuW). With several


products (e.g. Spectral Engines) beginning to gain traction and


structurally growing demand for existing solutions, organic sales growth


during the next years should exceed 10% (eNuW).



BUY with an unchanged EUR 54 PT based on DCF.



