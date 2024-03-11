Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG

Company Name: Netfonds AG

ISIN: DE000A1MME74

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 11.03.2024

Target price: 73.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Netfonds beat expectations // Strong FY23 prelims; chg

Netfonds reported strong FY23 prelims beating our expectations. Further,

the company provided a new guidance for FY24 that remained rather vague for

the moment. In detail:

Gross sales came in at EUR 197m (+12% yoy), clearly above our estimate of EUR

191m. Key driver were the business areas Wholesale and Regulatory &

Technology business both showing yoy growth rates north of 10% mainly

fuelled by AuA that grew by 11% to EUR 23.8bn (vs eNuW: EUR 23.2bn). Thanks to

scale effects, material expenses should have declined relatively to sales

to 80.4% (vs 80.9% in FY22) resulting in net sales of EUR 37.0m (3% yoy vs

eNuW: EUR 36.1m).

EBITDA stood at EUR 6.2m (-28% yoy, 85% qoq), also above estimates of EUR 5.7m,

mainly the result of the sound topline development compensating for higher

than anticipated OPEX of EUR 30.8m (4% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 30.4m). EBT came in at

EUR 2.2m (9% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 1.7m) as a result of EUR 4.1m D&A and a financial

result of EUR 0.1m.

Overall, Q4 figures marked a strong finish of a sound FY23. On the back of

EUR 23.8 bn AuC in FY23 as a starting point into FY24, paired with stock

markets at all-time highs after two months, topline should continue to grow

in FY24, even without new AuA inflows that we consider as very likely

(eNuW: 8% to EUR 25.6bn). Even better, profitable AuM from the wealth

management should grow even more dynamically (eNuW: 25% to EUR 4bn).

Further, the finfire platform is seen to fuel consolidation of the

insurance broker market that is in contrary to the investment adviser

market, still highly fragmented. Thanks to finfire, the selling and

managing of insurance products is much easier unlocking huge cross-selling

potentials, as the already onboarded investment adviser can additionally

offer a wide range of insurance products to its customers. Netfonds

proprietary, 360° finfire platform hence remains the key mid- to long term

growth and scalability driver.

In order to reflect the strong FY23 figures, the bright market environment

and the enormous (cross-selling) potential arising from finfire, we now

expect for FY24 EUR 45m net sales and an EUR 12.5m EBITDA, in line with

management guidance of net sales "well above EUR 40m" and "strong increase in

EBITDA".

BUY with a new PT of EUR 73.00 (old: EUR 71.00), based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29105.pdf

For additional information visit our website

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Contact for questions

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.

The result of this research does not constitute investment advice

or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°