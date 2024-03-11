Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




11.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG



Company Name: Netfonds AG


ISIN: DE000A1MME74



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 11.03.2024


Target price: 73.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Netfonds beat expectations // Strong FY23 prelims; chg



Netfonds reported strong FY23 prelims beating our expectations. Further,


the company provided a new guidance for FY24 that remained rather vague for


the moment. In detail:



Gross sales came in at EUR 197m (+12% yoy), clearly above our estimate of EUR


191m. Key driver were the business areas Wholesale and Regulatory &


Technology business both showing yoy growth rates north of 10% mainly


fuelled by AuA that grew by 11% to EUR 23.8bn (vs eNuW: EUR 23.2bn). Thanks to


scale effects, material expenses should have declined relatively to sales


to 80.4% (vs 80.9% in FY22) resulting in net sales of EUR 37.0m (3% yoy vs


eNuW: EUR 36.1m).



EBITDA stood at EUR 6.2m (-28% yoy, 85% qoq), also above estimates of EUR 5.7m,


mainly the result of the sound topline development compensating for higher


than anticipated OPEX of EUR 30.8m (4% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 30.4m). EBT came in at


EUR 2.2m (9% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 1.7m) as a result of EUR 4.1m D&A and a financial


result of EUR 0.1m.



Overall, Q4 figures marked a strong finish of a sound FY23. On the back of


EUR 23.8 bn AuC in FY23 as a starting point into FY24, paired with stock


markets at all-time highs after two months, topline should continue to grow


in FY24, even without new AuA inflows that we consider as very likely


(eNuW: 8% to EUR 25.6bn). Even better, profitable AuM from the wealth


management should grow even more dynamically (eNuW: 25% to EUR 4bn).



Further, the finfire platform is seen to fuel consolidation of the


insurance broker market that is in contrary to the investment adviser


market, still highly fragmented. Thanks to finfire, the selling and


managing of insurance products is much easier unlocking huge cross-selling


potentials, as the already onboarded investment adviser can additionally


offer a wide range of insurance products to its customers. Netfonds


proprietary, 360° finfire platform hence remains the key mid- to long term


growth and scalability driver.



In order to reflect the strong FY23 figures, the bright market environment


and the enormous (cross-selling) potential arising from finfire, we now


expect for FY24 EUR 45m net sales and an EUR 12.5m EBITDA, in line with


management guidance of net sales "well above EUR 40m" and "strong increase in


EBITDA".



BUY with a new PT of EUR 73.00 (old: EUR 71.00), based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29105.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
4 Übernahmen für 36,8 Mio. $ - Neuer 445% Private Equity Hot Stock
Nach 952.824% mit Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) von Warren Buffett

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,00 € 47,20 € -0,20 € -0,42% 11.03./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1MME74 A1MME7 49,60 € 35,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,00 € -0,42%  08.03.24
Düsseldorf 46,20 € 0,00%  08:10
Frankfurt 46,60 € 0,00%  08.03.24
Stuttgart 46,40 € 0,00%  10:45
Berlin 46,60 € 0,00%  10:25
München 46,40 € -0,43%  08:00
Xetra 46,60 € -0,43%  09:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Netfonds mit super Zahlen 05.03.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...