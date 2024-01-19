Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




19.01.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Netfonds AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Netfonds AG



Unternehmen: Netfonds AG


ISIN: DE000A1MME74



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 19.01.2024


Kursziel: 71.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Strategic acquisition to improve profitability; chg



Yesterday, Netfonds announced to have acquired a majority stake in "Meine


Finanzkanzlei GmbH" ("MFK") through its fully owned subsidiary NVS Netfonds


Versicherungsservice AG. In detail:



We assume that Netfonds has acquired a stake of 65-85% (eNuW) at a low to


mid, single digit EV/EBITDA multiple (eNuW). As the network of advisors


from MFK has already been cooperating with NVS for many years, we do not


expect a significant increase of gross sales. Stand alone, MFK should


generate gross sales of c. EUR 1.5-2.0m (eNuW). Due to synergy effects, we


expect a positive EBITDA effect of some EUR 0.3-0.5m (eNuW).



Importantly, MFK is actively supporting NVS in customer advice for banks


that are affiliated with NVS. These services are increasingly important for


banks, hence providing a significant growth potential for Netfonds going


forward.



Overall, we consider the acquisition as highly value accretive. While the


price should have been absolutely reasonable, MFK is seen to strengthen the


insurance division of Netfonds and contributing to its profitability.



More positive newsflow comes from IGBCE Bonusagentur, which extended its


cooperation agreement with NVS in connection with the acquisition of MFK.


With that, NVS keeps its access to more than 3m potential CareFlex


customers. As a strategic partner of IGBCE, MFK should support NVS in the


distribution of CareFlex by advising selected private and corporate


customers.



Apart from the value accretive acquisition, Netfonds proprietary, 360°


finfire platform, which enables onboarded advisors to offer a wide range of


investment, insurance, financing and banking solutions to its customers via


one holistic platform, remains the companyŽs key mid- to long-term growth


and scalability driver and should start to lift off in FY24.



That, paired with 1) Netfonds market leading position in an oligopolistic


market with high entry barriers and long-term structural growth drivers


(growing AuMŽs and number of advisors, ongoing digitization of the


financial sector, stricter regulation), 2) the likely guidance beat in FY23


and 3) the promising mid-term guidance makes the stock a clear BUY with a


new PT of EUR 71.00, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28709.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



