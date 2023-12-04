Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




04.12.23
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Netfonds AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Netfonds AG



Unternehmen: Netfonds AG


ISIN: DE000A1MME74



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 04.12.2023


Kursziel: EUR 70,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



FY23 guidance in reach after solid Q3 figures; chg



Netfonds published solid Q3 figures with further sequential top and bottom


line growth and confirmed its FY23 guidance. In detail:



Gross sales came in at EUR 48.4m (21% yoy, 4% qoq), broadly in line with our


estimate of EUR 49.0m. The sequential improvement is mainly driven by the


strong growth of high margin AuM in the wealth and asset management (c. EUR


3bn AuM in Q3 vs eNuW: EUR 2.8bn after Q2), while overall AuA stagnated on


record levels of EUR 22.7bn. Importantly, AuA inflows compensated for weaker


stock market performance. Due to higher material expenses (relative to


sales), net sales of only EUR 8.5m (20% yoy, -11% qoq) came in below our


estimate of EUR 9.7m.



EBITDA remained rather stable on high levels of EUR 1.3m (vs EUR -0.2m in


Q2Ž22, -13% qoq), but significantly below our estimate of EUR 2.3m, solely


due to the weaker net sales. While personnel expenses should have been in


line with our estimates (eNuW: EUR 5.0m), other operating expenses should


have been below (EUR 2.2m vs eNuW: EUR 2.4m), despite further investments into


the finfire platform.



EBT of EUR 0.4m (vs EUR -0.6m in Q3Ž22) resulted from stable D&A of c. EUR 0.8m


financial result of EUR -0.1m.



On the back of the solid Q3 figures, the FY23 guidance of EUR 185-190m gross


sales and EUR 35-37m net sales looks well achievable given that 1) Q4 was


historically the strongest quarter of the year and 2) stock markets rose


close to all-time highs in November, which should fuel AuA/AuM. A guidance


beat is still in the cards.



Apart from that, the proprietary, 360° finfire platform, which enables


onboarded advisors to offer a wide range of investment, insurance,


financing and banking solutions to its customers via one holistic platform,


remains the companyŽs key mid- to long-term growth and scalability driver.


Netfonds leading market position in an oligopolistic market with high entry


barriers and long-term structural growth drivers (growing AuMŽs and number


of advisors, ongoing digitization of the financial sector, stricter


regulation) should further support future growth.



In light of the growth prospects, the promising mid-term guidance and the


undemanding valuation, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 70.00,


based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28455.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

