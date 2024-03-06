Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




06.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG



Company Name: Nabaltec AG


ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 06.03.2024


Target price: 25.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



FY23 profitability better than expected / valuation too pessimistic



Topic: While profitability in Q4 (preliminary figures) came in


significantly better than expected, sales fell slightly short of


expectations. Although FY24 is seen to also be burdened by the challenging


macro environment, valuation has more than factored it in, in our view.



Q4 sales came in at EUR 44.2m, down 14% yoy (eNuW EUR 52.2m). The shortfall to


our estimates was driven by the particularly weak Speciality Alumina (S.A.)


segment where sales declined 31% yoy due to customers' further inventory


wind-downs, generally weak demand (46% of sales from refractory customers).


Functional Fillers (F.F.) came in as expected at EUR 32.4m (-6% yoy). FY23


sales decreased by 8.6%; with F.F. down 4% yoy to EUR 142m and S.A. down 12%


yoy to EUR 58m. Positively, boehmite sustained its recovery, yet from low


levels. H2 volumes stood at 3.1kt, up ~64% vs H1, leading to FY volumes of


c. 5kt (flat yoy, eNuW). Nabaltec is also gaining further momentum with its


gap filler, APYRAL.



Q4 EBIT came in strong at EUR 5.2m, down only 6% yoy (eNuW: EUR 3m), a margin


of 11.7%. This was the result of a positive mix effect, i.e. decent


development of higher margin products like boehmite, APYRAL and ATH from


Nashtec vs. a strong decline at S.A. FY23 EBIT came in at EUR 18.3m, a 9.1%


margin.



Cautious FY24 guidance. Management expects to grow FY24 sales slightly


(eNuW new: 3.9%) with an EBIT margin of 7-9% (eNuW new: 8.6%). Growth is


expected to be carried by a slight increase of boehmite volumes (+1kt yoy),


further growing gap filler demand and improving utilization rates at its US


plants, while the remainder of F.F. and S.A. should remain rather flat yoy.



The core business (ATH and S.A.) should remain solid going forward, yet


with a certain degree of cyclicality as currently visible. Speciality


products such as boehmite and APYRAL still have the potential to


significantly drive earnings growth going forward. Yet, as a result of


uncertainties regarding the build-up of significant European/US battery


production volumes, timing and degree of growth remains difficult to


assess. Mind you, boehmite is used to coat the separator film and the


electrode in order to significantly improve safety/heat resistance of NMC,


NMx and LFP batteries.



Unjustified valuation. Nabaltec is trading on 7.5x EV/EBIT FY24e (10y avg.


at 11.9x) and a 30% discount to its book value while having a rock-solid


balance sheet (EUR 94m cash, EUR 4m net cash) , good margins and offering a 16%


FCF yield. Remains a BUY with a new EUR 25 PT (old: EUR 31) based on FCFY 24e.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29077.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd $ Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Kursziel für diesen 300% Lithium Hot Stock verdoppelt

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,80 € 12,95 € -0,15 € -1,16% 06.03./10:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0KPPR7 A0KPPR 28,40 € 12,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,95 € -0,77%  10:12
Frankfurt 12,95 € +0,39%  09:15
Düsseldorf 12,90 € 0,00%  09:30
Stuttgart 12,80 € -1,16%  10:00
Xetra 12,80 € -1,16%  10:00
Berlin 12,95 € -2,26%  08:02
Hamburg 12,90 € -2,27%  08:16
München 12,75 € -3,41%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock 2024: Erstklassige Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit Biotech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
245 Nabaltec AG 05.03.24
2 Nabaltec AG Strong Buy 17.10.13
61 Nabaltec = Value/Growth 21.08.12
4 NABALTEC - günstige Einstieg. 08.04.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...