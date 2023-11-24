Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Q3 review: better-than-feared margin thanks to boehmite; chg

Q3 sales decreased by 12% yoy to EUR 49.8m (eNuW: EUR 50.5m) as a result of

continued weak end markets, which left a particularly strong mark on the

group's Specialty Alumina segment (-24% yoy to EUR 14.1m). Positively, demand

for its high-margin product boehmite, which has been weak for more than one

year, has begun to pick up. This explains the "only" 6% sales decline of

the Functional Fillers segment to EUR 53.7m. In fact, monthly sales volumes

should have improved from ~450t to roughly 600t as customers across Eastern

Europe are gradually (but slowly) ramping up battery production volumes and

Asian customers are slowly reverting back to regular orders.

Q3 EBIT came in better than feared at EUR 4.6m (eNuW: EUR 3.4m), a 9.3% margin

driven by the improved product mix (higher boehmite and lower Specialty

Alumina sales shares) and slightly lower input costs (vs. previous

quarters) that compensated for general labour cost inflation.

FY guidance confirmed. At the beginning of August, the company adjusted its

FY23 guidance to a 4-6% yoy sales decline (eNuW: 5% with an EBIT margin of

6-8% (eNuW new: 7.8%). While we still expect Nabaltec to meet the mid-point

of the sales guidance, the upper end of the EBIT margin guidance should be

in reach (9M: 8.4% margin), implying a margin of only 5.8% in Q4.

Balance sheet remains strong. At the end of Q3, Nabaltec's balance sheet

featured roughly EUR 15m net cash (EUR 93m cash, EUR 15m short-term financial

assets and EUR 90m debt). During the next 2-3 years, the company looks set to

invest roughly EUR 45m into expanding production capacities of boehmite and

APYRAL, a gap filler that is mixed with glues used in battery packs/EVs to

redirect heat away from the

cells. Fully utilized boehmite and APYRAL capacity expansions would yield EUR

65-70m incremental sales and EUR 16m EBIT.

What to expect from 2024e. Nabaltec is seen to return to slight growth,

thanks to stabilizing sales of core products, environmental friendly flame

retardants, and a gradually improving order momentum for boehmite and

APYRAL as European EV and battery productions are ramping up. The resulting

improvement of the product mix and slight raw material/energy price

deflation should allow for further expanding

margins. Beyond 2024e, core products should also return to structural

growth, in our view.

Nabaltec remains a BUY with an unchanged EUR 31 PT, based on FCFY 2024e.

