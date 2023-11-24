Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Nabaltec AG



Unternehmen: Nabaltec AG


ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 24.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 31,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Q3 review: better-than-feared margin thanks to boehmite; chg



Q3 sales decreased by 12% yoy to EUR 49.8m (eNuW: EUR 50.5m) as a result of


continued weak end markets, which left a particularly strong mark on the


group's Specialty Alumina segment (-24% yoy to EUR 14.1m). Positively, demand


for its high-margin product boehmite, which has been weak for more than one


year, has begun to pick up. This explains the "only" 6% sales decline of


the Functional Fillers segment to EUR 53.7m. In fact, monthly sales volumes


should have improved from ~450t to roughly 600t as customers across Eastern


Europe are gradually (but slowly) ramping up battery production volumes and


Asian customers are slowly reverting back to regular orders.



Q3 EBIT came in better than feared at EUR 4.6m (eNuW: EUR 3.4m), a 9.3% margin


driven by the improved product mix (higher boehmite and lower Specialty


Alumina sales shares) and slightly lower input costs (vs. previous


quarters) that compensated for general labour cost inflation.



FY guidance confirmed. At the beginning of August, the company adjusted its


FY23 guidance to a 4-6% yoy sales decline (eNuW: 5% with an EBIT margin of


6-8% (eNuW new: 7.8%). While we still expect Nabaltec to meet the mid-point


of the sales guidance, the upper end of the EBIT margin guidance should be


in reach (9M: 8.4% margin), implying a margin of only 5.8% in Q4.



Balance sheet remains strong. At the end of Q3, Nabaltec's balance sheet


featured roughly EUR 15m net cash (EUR 93m cash, EUR 15m short-term financial


assets and EUR 90m debt). During the next 2-3 years, the company looks set to


invest roughly EUR 45m into expanding production capacities of boehmite and


APYRAL, a gap filler that is mixed with glues used in battery packs/EVs to


redirect heat away from the


cells. Fully utilized boehmite and APYRAL capacity expansions would yield EUR


65-70m incremental sales and EUR 16m EBIT.



What to expect from 2024e. Nabaltec is seen to return to slight growth,


thanks to stabilizing sales of core products, environmental friendly flame


retardants, and a gradually improving order momentum for boehmite and


APYRAL as European EV and battery productions are ramping up. The resulting


improvement of the product mix and slight raw material/energy price


deflation should allow for further expanding


margins. Beyond 2024e, core products should also return to structural


growth, in our view.



Nabaltec remains a BUY with an unchanged EUR 31 PT, based on FCFY 2024e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28395.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



