Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




08.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG



Company Name: NFON AG


ISIN: DE000A0N4N52



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


Target price: EUR 11.70


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



FY '23 prelims: Another beat on the bottom-line; chg. est.


Yesterday, NFON released FY '23 prelims, which show moderate top-line


growth but strong profitability improvements as well as another guidance


beat. The FY24 guidance points towards further ARR growth and an improving


profitability. In detail:



FY recurring revenues came in at EUR 77.1m (eNuW: EUR 76.8m), implying a


moderate 4.8% yoy increase at a continuously strong ARR ratio of 93.7%


(+2.6pp yoy). This was mainly based on slightly increased seat base of 656k


(+3.5% yoy) following further customer wins as well as successful


up-selling of premium solutions. Total sales increased by 1.9% yoy to EUR


82.3m (eNuW: 82.4m).



FY adj. EBITDA increased substantially to EUR 8.4m (vs EUR -1.0m in FY '22),


thus coming in ahead of our estimates (EUR 8.0m) as well as consensus (EUR


7.6m). With this, the company slightly outperformed the already upgraded


guidance range of EUR 7.8-8.3m. Reported EBITDA came in at EUR 6.8m (eNuW: EUR


6.7m) vs EUR -5.3m in FY '22. The strong improvement in profitability should


have been mainly due to an improved gross margin (eNuW: +1.9pp yoy) as well


as the effect of the imposed efficiency measures especially in relation to


personnel costs (14% staff reduction after 9M) as well as improved


marketing efficiency (e.g. channel marketing. Notably, NFON will report


positive FCF (EUR 1.0m vs eNuW: EUR -0.2m) for the first time since going


public, prooving that the cash burn of previous years is a thing of the


past now.



FY24 guidance. With the preliminary results, management also put out a


guidance for FY '24, targeting ARR growth in the mid- to


high-single-digit-% range (eNuW new: 7.3%), an ARR ratio of >90% (eNuW:


94%) as well as an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 10-12m (eNuW: EUR 10.7m), implying a


margin of 12.5% at midpoint. Given the scalability of the capital-light


business model with strong recurring revenues and further cost-optimization


potential in the cards (e.g. DTS integration), the new outlook looks


clearly achievable.



In our view, the release fully confirms the success of the ongoing


turnaround. We continue to like the company's positioning among the


technological leaders amid the structurally growing market for integrated


business communication. Here, especially the historically underpenetrated


German market should offer compelling growth prospects going forward.



Although NFON shares have been on a rise this week, valuation continues to


be attractive, as stock is trading on a mere 1.1x EV/Sales '23e. We


reiterate BUY, unchanged PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29101.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle 10 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu NFON


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,94 € 5,98 € -0,04 € -0,67% 08.03./09:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0N4N52 A0N4N5 8,40 € 4,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,08 € +2,36%  07.03.24
Düsseldorf 5,98 € 0,00%  09:30
München 6,00 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 6,00 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 5,94 € -0,67%  07.03.24
Hamburg 5,78 € -0,69%  08:16
Stuttgart 5,82 € -3,00%  10:45
Frankfurt 5,80 € -3,01%  09:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster gegen Hautkrebs. Neuer 797% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 NFON AG ............. Wir bring. 05.04.23
  Löschung 05.05.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...