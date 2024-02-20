Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":

Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG

Unternehmen: NFON AG

ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 20.02.2024

Kursziel: 11.70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Recent weakness should be a clear BUYing opp.

In our view, the recent share price weakness (-23% YTD) is highly

unjustified and should rather offer an attractive entry point as we advise

investors to BUY the dip. Here is why:

Operational turnaround in full swing. As outlined in our recently published

long-note (click here), things took a turn for NFON in 2023, as efficiency

measures, such as reduced marketing spend (9M '23: -51% yoy) and workforce

adjustments (-12% yoy) started to gain traction. Combined with an improved

gross margin (+2.1pp yoy) this enabled the company to expand its adjusted

EBITDA significantly to EUR 6.0m (9M '22: EUR -0.8m).

Structural growth drivers. NFON finds itself amid a structurally growing

and historically underpenetrated market. Especially the company's core

business multi-tenant cloud-PBX is seen to deliver compelling growth rates

(13% CAGR '22' 26e). The final fading out of ISDN by telecom carriers (end

of 2022) the latest should serve as an inflection point, forcing businesses

to switch to VoIP based solutions such as NFON's Cloudya. Against this

backdrop, penetration rates are seen on the rise, particularly in Germany

(H1 '23: 14% penetration; 2027e: 43%; 76% of NFON sales), where the market

has been historically underpenetrated. As market leader, NFON should be a

clear beneficiary of this development.

Strong FY figures expected. NFON will release preliminary FY figures on

March 7th which look set to come in ahead of street's expectations on the

bottom-line. In detail: FY '23e sales are seen at EUR 82.4m (eCons: EUR 84.0m)

as ARR should amount to EUR 73.6m, thus reaching the guidance on both ARR

growth (+4.4% vs 3-9%) and ARR ratio (91.1% vs >= 88%). More importantly

however, profitability is expected to outperform expectations, as adj.

EBITDA is expected to come in at EUR 8.0m (eCons: EUR 7.6m), thus meeting the

guidance of EUR 7.8-8.3m, which has already been upgraded twice during 2023

(initial guidance > EUR 4m).

Trading at only 1.0x EV/Sales '23e, the stock is too cheap to ignore in our

view, especially as this is below the levels we have seen prior to the

turnaround (1.3x in 02/23).

Strong BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF.

