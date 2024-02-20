Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




20.02.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG



Unternehmen: NFON AG


ISIN: DE000A0N4N52



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 20.02.2024


Kursziel: 11.70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Recent weakness should be a clear BUYing opp.



In our view, the recent share price weakness (-23% YTD) is highly


unjustified and should rather offer an attractive entry point as we advise


investors to BUY the dip. Here is why:



Operational turnaround in full swing. As outlined in our recently published


long-note (click here), things took a turn for NFON in 2023, as efficiency


measures, such as reduced marketing spend (9M '23: -51% yoy) and workforce


adjustments (-12% yoy) started to gain traction. Combined with an improved


gross margin (+2.1pp yoy) this enabled the company to expand its adjusted


EBITDA significantly to EUR 6.0m (9M '22: EUR -0.8m).



Structural growth drivers. NFON finds itself amid a structurally growing


and historically underpenetrated market. Especially the company's core


business multi-tenant cloud-PBX is seen to deliver compelling growth rates


(13% CAGR '22' 26e). The final fading out of ISDN by telecom carriers (end


of 2022) the latest should serve as an inflection point, forcing businesses


to switch to VoIP based solutions such as NFON's Cloudya. Against this


backdrop, penetration rates are seen on the rise, particularly in Germany


(H1 '23: 14% penetration; 2027e: 43%; 76% of NFON sales), where the market


has been historically underpenetrated. As market leader, NFON should be a


clear beneficiary of this development.



Strong FY figures expected. NFON will release preliminary FY figures on


March 7th which look set to come in ahead of street's expectations on the


bottom-line. In detail: FY '23e sales are seen at EUR 82.4m (eCons: EUR 84.0m)


as ARR should amount to EUR 73.6m, thus reaching the guidance on both ARR


growth (+4.4% vs 3-9%) and ARR ratio (91.1% vs >= 88%). More importantly


however, profitability is expected to outperform expectations, as adj.


EBITDA is expected to come in at EUR 8.0m (eCons: EUR 7.6m), thus meeting the


guidance of EUR 7.8-8.3m, which has already been upgraded twice during 2023


(initial guidance > EUR 4m).



Trading at only 1.0x EV/Sales '23e, the stock is too cheap to ignore in our


view, especially as this is below the levels we have seen prior to the


turnaround (1.3x in 02/23).



Strong BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28931.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme von Blockchain-Investment-Netzwerk
Neuer 297% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu NFON


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,24 € 5,24 € -   € 0,00% 20.02./10:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0N4N52 A0N4N5 8,40 € 4,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,12 € -3,40%  09:24
Xetra 5,24 € 0,00%  10:14
Frankfurt 5,12 € -0,78%  09:33
Stuttgart 5,14 € -1,53%  12:00
München 5,38 € -1,82%  08:00
Düsseldorf 5,08 € -2,31%  08:10
Hamburg 5,10 € -3,04%  08:16
Berlin 5,10 € -3,04%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Neuer 343% Biotech Hot Stock. Nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 NFON AG ............. Wir bring. 05.04.23
  Löschung 05.05.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...