Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Unternehmen: NFON AG

ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

Anlass der Studie: 5-Pager

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 24.01.2024

Kursziel: 11.70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Operational turnaround in full swing - Added to Alpha List; chg.

While the company has not been on the radar of most investors due to rather

underwhelming operating performances in recent years, efficiency measures,

which have been imposed lately as well as the reorganization of the top-

and C-level management are starting to bear fruit, thus making NFON a clear

BUY with 92% upside.

Between 2018 and 2022, the German market leader of integrated business

communication was not able to translate its strong technological edge into

a profitable business. While in the first years after the IPO,

profitability was subordinated to market share gains and sales growth (24%

CAGR '17' 20), operational inefficiencies paired with supply bottlenecks

(hardware) as well as an inflated cost base on the marketing and personnel

level prevented expanding margins since.

However, not only since the arrival of Patrik Heider as new CEO in May '23

things have changed and NFON is on track to become profitable on the EBIT

line and deliver positive FCF for the first time in 2024e on a FY basis.

This is mainly due to: (1) A structurally growing and historically

underpenetrated market: NFON finds itself amid a dynamic European market

cloud-PBX, which is set for double-digit growth rates in the mid-term (13%

CAGR '22' 26e). Especially the final fading out of ISDN by telecom carriers

(end of '22) should be seen as an inflection point as businesses are forced

to switch to VoIP based solutions such as multi-tenant cloud-PBX. Hence,

the generell market penetration is seen to sharply increase, especially in

historically underpenetrated markets like Germany (H1 '23: 14% penetration;

2027e: 43%). (2) Efficiency measures bearing fruit: Since H2 '22, NFON

implemented strict cost saving/efficiency measures, which are already

visible in the personnel expense ratio (-4.6pp yoy at 9M'23) as well as

with other OpEx (-9.2pp yoy, especially related to marketing).

Against this backdrop, NFON should be on track to further improve EBIT

margins (>8%), ROICs (>11%) and FCF generation (>EUR 3m) going forward.

Despite operational and structural tailwinds which are set to support

mid-term sales and margin expansion, valuation continues to look

attractive. After shares declined 11% YTD, NFON is now trading on a mere

1.1x EV/Sales, marking a significant discount compared to the historical

average of 2.3x. We thus confirm our BUY recommendation with an increased

PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF.

