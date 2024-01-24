Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




24.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG



Unternehmen: NFON AG


ISIN: DE000A0N4N52



Anlass der Studie: 5-Pager


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 24.01.2024


Kursziel: 11.70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Operational turnaround in full swing - Added to Alpha List; chg.



While the company has not been on the radar of most investors due to rather


underwhelming operating performances in recent years, efficiency measures,


which have been imposed lately as well as the reorganization of the top-


and C-level management are starting to bear fruit, thus making NFON a clear


BUY with 92% upside.



Between 2018 and 2022, the German market leader of integrated business


communication was not able to translate its strong technological edge into


a profitable business. While in the first years after the IPO,


profitability was subordinated to market share gains and sales growth (24%


CAGR '17' 20), operational inefficiencies paired with supply bottlenecks


(hardware) as well as an inflated cost base on the marketing and personnel


level prevented expanding margins since.



However, not only since the arrival of Patrik Heider as new CEO in May '23


things have changed and NFON is on track to become profitable on the EBIT


line and deliver positive FCF for the first time in 2024e on a FY basis.


This is mainly due to: (1) A structurally growing and historically


underpenetrated market: NFON finds itself amid a dynamic European market


cloud-PBX, which is set for double-digit growth rates in the mid-term (13%


CAGR '22' 26e). Especially the final fading out of ISDN by telecom carriers


(end of '22) should be seen as an inflection point as businesses are forced


to switch to VoIP based solutions such as multi-tenant cloud-PBX. Hence,


the generell market penetration is seen to sharply increase, especially in


historically underpenetrated markets like Germany (H1 '23: 14% penetration;


2027e: 43%). (2) Efficiency measures bearing fruit: Since H2 '22, NFON


implemented strict cost saving/efficiency measures, which are already


visible in the personnel expense ratio (-4.6pp yoy at 9M'23) as well as


with other OpEx (-9.2pp yoy, especially related to marketing).



Against this backdrop, NFON should be on track to further improve EBIT


margins (>8%), ROICs (>11%) and FCF generation (>EUR 3m) going forward.



Despite operational and structural tailwinds which are set to support


mid-term sales and margin expansion, valuation continues to look


attractive. After shares declined 11% YTD, NFON is now trading on a mere


1.1x EV/Sales, marking a significant discount compared to the historical


average of 2.3x. We thus confirm our BUY recommendation with an increased


PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28733.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



