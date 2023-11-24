Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




24.11.23 09:27
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG



Unternehmen: NFON AG


ISIN: DE000A0N4N52



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 24.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 11,30 (old: EUR 10,50)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Strong Q3 bottom-line leads to another upgrade; chg.



Yesterday, NFON released a strong set of Q3 results. While recurring


revenues were in line with our estimates, the company provided a


significant beat on the bottom line.



Q3 recurring revenues came in at EUR 19.4m, up 5.3% yoy (eNuW: EUR 19.4m) based


on a slightly increased seat base of 646k (+3.7% yoy; eNuW: 650k) following


successful key customer gains as well as the cross- and up-selling of


premium solutions to both, new and existing customers. Total sales


increased 1.1% yoy to EUR 20.5m (eNuW: EUR 21m), implying a strong recurring


revenue ratio of 94.4% (+3.8pp


yoy).



Adj. EBITDA increased substantially by 274% yoy to EUR 2.6m, which is a


strong beat on our estimate of EUR 1.5m. Main drivers of the significant


profitability improvements were an improved gross margin of 84.5% (+2.2pp


yoy) as well as the imposed efficiency measures, which gained traction


quicker than anticipated. In detail: Personnel costs decreased 10% yoy


following a 14% staff reduction. Moreover, marketing costs significantly


declined by 51% yoy as the new management is focusing on more efficient


marketing


measures (e.g. channel marketing).



Against this backdrop, management is lifting its adj. EBITDA guidance for


the second time this year to now EUR 7.8-8.3m (prior: EUR 6-7m). We regard the


upgrade as sensible and the new outlook as achievable, given the strong Q3


release, and position ourselves at the mid-point (eNuW: EUR 8.0m). The ARR


guidance (3-9% yoy growth & >88% ratio) was confirmed.



New CTO announced. Starting January 1st, Andreas Wesselmann will take over


as CTO to lead NFON's path toward a data driven organization, which should


in turn enhance the scalability of the platform. Previously, Wesselmann was


part part of SAP's Global Leadership Team where he has proven his ability


to expand and improve existing cloud solutions in a cost efficient manner.



In our view, the release fully confirms that the turnaround remains in full


swing as NFON is seen to continuously grow profitably based in the still


underpenetrated European PBX market.



We confirm our BUY recommendation with an increased PT of EUR 11.30 (old: EUR


10.50) based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28397.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Technologischer Triumph - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 226% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu NFON


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,00 € 6,90 € 0,10 € +1,45% 24.11./09:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0N4N52 A0N4N5 8,40 € 4,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,14 € +0,85%  23.11.23
Stuttgart 6,92 € +2,37%  11:15
Düsseldorf 6,86 € +1,78%  09:30
Xetra 7,00 € +1,45%  09:09
München 6,94 € 0,00%  08:01
Frankfurt 6,86 € -1,44%  09:49
Berlin 6,76 € -2,59%  08:01
Hamburg 6,72 € -2,61%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal für Phase III Studie

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 NFON AG ............. Wir bring. 05.04.23
  Löschung 05.05.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...