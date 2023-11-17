Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




17.11.23 09:06
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG



Unternehmen: NFON AG


ISIN: DE000A0N4N52



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 17.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 10,50


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Q3e: Cost savings continue to bear fruit ; chg.



NFON will release Q3 figures on November 23rd, which are seen to show


steady top-line growth paired with sound profitability following the


implementation of several cost-saving measures.



Q3 recurring revenues are expected to increase by 5.6% to EUR 19.4m based on


an increased seat base (eNuW: +1.6% qoq to 650k) as well as a pickup in


airtime. Overall sales are set to grow 3.5% yoy to EUR 21.0m, implying a


recurring revenue ratio of 93% which allows for good visibility in light of


the company's high customer retention (churn rate EUR 4m).



Overall, the company appears to remain on track to grasp the growth


potential in the still under penetrated European PBX market. On top of


this, NFON is seen to significantly benefit from cross-selling thanks to


well perceived premium products like CC Hub, which should allow for a


continuous margin expansion going forward. While 2023e will still be a


transitional year, the measures implemented by the new CEO Patrik Heider


are seen to show full effect in 2024e as we estimate significantly


improving profitability as well as a positive FCF generation (eNuW: EUR 1.7m)


for the first time since the IPO.



With than in mind, the current valuation appears undemanding. Shares are


trading on depressed levels of 1.2x EV/Sales 2023e (vs 2x historic


average).



Reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 10.50 based on


DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28315.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






