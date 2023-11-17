Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NFON":

Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG

Unternehmen: NFON AG

ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 17.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 10,50

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Q3e: Cost savings continue to bear fruit ; chg.

NFON will release Q3 figures on November 23rd, which are seen to show

steady top-line growth paired with sound profitability following the

implementation of several cost-saving measures.

Q3 recurring revenues are expected to increase by 5.6% to EUR 19.4m based on

an increased seat base (eNuW: +1.6% qoq to 650k) as well as a pickup in

airtime. Overall sales are set to grow 3.5% yoy to EUR 21.0m, implying a

recurring revenue ratio of 93% which allows for good visibility in light of

the company's high customer retention (churn rate EUR 4m).

Overall, the company appears to remain on track to grasp the growth

potential in the still under penetrated European PBX market. On top of

this, NFON is seen to significantly benefit from cross-selling thanks to

well perceived premium products like CC Hub, which should allow for a

continuous margin expansion going forward. While 2023e will still be a

transitional year, the measures implemented by the new CEO Patrik Heider

are seen to show full effect in 2024e as we estimate significantly

improving profitability as well as a positive FCF generation (eNuW: EUR 1.7m)

for the first time since the IPO.

With than in mind, the current valuation appears undemanding. Shares are

trading on depressed levels of 1.2x EV/Sales 2023e (vs 2x historic

average).

Reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 10.50 based on

DCF.









