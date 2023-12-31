Original-Research: NEON EQUITY AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: NEON EQUITY AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu NEON EQUITY AG



Unternehmen: NEON EQUITY AG


ISIN: DE000A3DW408



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 10,76 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Schaffer



- Always positive results achieved since the company was founded


- Successful year 2022 with after-tax result of almost 12 million EUR



NEON EQUITY AG has been listed on the "Primärmarkt" of the Düsseldorf Stock


Exchange since 13 January 2023 and has been tradable on Xetra since 1


February 2023. This is a pure listing, without raising any proceeds from


the issue. In accordance with its corporate focus, the company plans to


participate as a strategic investor in companies with future potential or


to establish such companies. This is based on the strategic objective of


sustainably increasing the enterprise value of the portfolio companies by


implementing a capital market strategy. Within the framework of their


investment approach, the portfolio companies are not only provided with


capital, the companies can access the extensive industry know-how and the


network of NEON EQUITY AG. The investment focus is on small to medium-sized


companies operating in the real estate, consulting or technology sectors.


In principle, the portfolio candidates should have good development


potential and be able to be developed into an IPO candidate in the long


term.



Despite its recent stock market debut, the company has a corporate history


spanning several years. Since its foundation in 2012, NEON EQUITY AG has


acquired various investments and sold some or all of them again. In total,


exit transactions amounting to EUR 645.54 million have been carried out,


which have enabled the company to always show positive earnings levels.



This also applies to the past financial year 2022, in which total income of


EUR 17.45 million (previous year: EUR 11.89 million) was generated. The


proceeds from the sale of shares in publity and PREOS played an important


role here, as did income from the reduction of individual value adjustments


on receivables. In addition, interest income was generated in connection


with publity bonds held. Based on the increased income, a higher after-tax


result of EUR 11.98 million (previous year: EUR 6.72 million) was generated


compared to the previous year.



Since profits have always been retained since the company's foundation,


NEON EQUITY AG has a high equity capital of EUR 245.47 million as at 31


December 2022, accompanied by a high equity ratio of 98.9%. The assets side


is primarily made up of shares held in publity AG and Preos AG as well as


publity bonds held. As NEON EQUITY AG prepares its accounts in accordance


with the principles of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the lower of cost


or market principle is applied rather than the market value approach.



For the coming financial years, we expect an expansion of the investment


portfolio and also assume an increase in advisory mandates. A key aspect of


the forecasts is the company's ability to identify and acquire portfolio


candidates with development potential and then to develop them in a way


that is suitable for the capital market. Then possible exit proceeds can be


achieved. In the current financial year, the sale of publity shares should


generate notable proceeds, before new investments in the following years


should ensure a strong increase in revenues and earnings.



We have determined the fair value of NEON EQUITY AG using a NAV model and a


DCF model. On average, the fair value we have determined is EUR 430.78


million, which corresponds to a fair value of EUR 10.76 per share. We assign


the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26827.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date and time of completion of the study: 19.04.2023 (10:29 am)


Date and time of publication of the study: 19.04.2023 (11:30 am)



Bitte warten...