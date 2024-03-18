Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Strong Q4 figures // Bullish FY24 guidance confirmed; chg

End of last week, Multitude reported a very strong set of Q4 figures and

confirmed its FY24 EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5m. In detail:

Sales came in at EUR 63.1m, up 9% qoq and 15% yoy, slightly above our

estimates of EUR 60.4m (eNuW; restated to reflect directly attributable CAC),

driven by the strong growth of the net loan book (NAR) to EUR 636m (21% yoy;

including c. EUR 60m attributable to warehouse lending). Importantly, all

segments contributed significantly to yoy NAR growth. In FY23, Multitude

reached EUR 231m sales (9% yoy vs eNuW: 228m).

EBIT increased by 16% qoq to EUR 13.5m (40% yoy), above our estimates of EUR

12.2m (eNuW). With 45.5m on the FY base, the company achieved its FY23

guidance of EUR 45m. The solid bottom line is due to stable OPEX thanks to

efficiency measures (marketing, personnel) as well as topline growth.

Driven by NAR expansion and higher reference rates, financial costs

increased to c. EUR 8.5m (vs eNuW: EUR 6.6), resulting in an EBT of

approximately EUR 4.1m (vs eNuW: EUR 6.3m).

On the back of this strong set of numbers, management confirmed the FY24

EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5m (vs eNuW old: EUR 51m) expecting further topline

growth and scale effects. In our view, the guidance looks ambitious, but

not out of range given 1) the significantly increased loan book that should

fully materialize within FY24, 2) the strong growth momentum of CapitalBox

as well as the opportunities around the new segment wholesale banking that

already gained traction in FY23. That paired with the ongoing stable

performance of the "cashcow" of the Group (ferratum) and tight cost control

that the company already showed in FY23 give us additional confidence. Mind

you that the company reached its guidance for the 3rd consecutive year in

FY23.

As the stock looks still trading at a negative EV and a 3.4x PEŽ24, the

growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company continues

to look undebatably cheap.

Multitude remains in our NuWays Alpha List and we reiterate BUY with an

unchanged EUR 10 PT, based on our residual income model.

