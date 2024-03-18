Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




18.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE



Company Name: Multitude SE


ISIN: FI4000106299



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 18.03.2024


Target price: 10.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Strong Q4 figures // Bullish FY24 guidance confirmed; chg



End of last week, Multitude reported a very strong set of Q4 figures and


confirmed its FY24 EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5m. In detail:



Sales came in at EUR 63.1m, up 9% qoq and 15% yoy, slightly above our


estimates of EUR 60.4m (eNuW; restated to reflect directly attributable CAC),


driven by the strong growth of the net loan book (NAR) to EUR 636m (21% yoy;


including c. EUR 60m attributable to warehouse lending). Importantly, all


segments contributed significantly to yoy NAR growth. In FY23, Multitude


reached EUR 231m sales (9% yoy vs eNuW: 228m).



EBIT increased by 16% qoq to EUR 13.5m (40% yoy), above our estimates of EUR


12.2m (eNuW). With 45.5m on the FY base, the company achieved its FY23


guidance of EUR 45m. The solid bottom line is due to stable OPEX thanks to


efficiency measures (marketing, personnel) as well as topline growth.


Driven by NAR expansion and higher reference rates, financial costs


increased to c. EUR 8.5m (vs eNuW: EUR 6.6), resulting in an EBT of


approximately EUR 4.1m (vs eNuW: EUR 6.3m).



On the back of this strong set of numbers, management confirmed the FY24


EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5m (vs eNuW old: EUR 51m) expecting further topline


growth and scale effects. In our view, the guidance looks ambitious, but


not out of range given 1) the significantly increased loan book that should


fully materialize within FY24, 2) the strong growth momentum of CapitalBox


as well as the opportunities around the new segment wholesale banking that


already gained traction in FY23. That paired with the ongoing stable


performance of the "cashcow" of the Group (ferratum) and tight cost control


that the company already showed in FY23 give us additional confidence. Mind


you that the company reached its guidance for the 3rd consecutive year in


FY23.



As the stock looks still trading at a negative EV and a 3.4x PEŽ24, the


growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company continues


to look undebatably cheap.



Multitude remains in our NuWays Alpha List and we reiterate BUY with an


unchanged EUR 10 PT, based on our residual income model.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29173.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Insider zahlt 139% mehr für diese Aktie - IPOs voraus
Neuer 625% Hot Stock nach 3.747% mit Blackstone ($BX)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,74 € 4,64 € 0,10 € +2,16% 18.03./10:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 4,92 € 2,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,74 € 0,00%  10:36
Berlin 4,82 € +8,56%  08:05
Stuttgart 4,82 € +8,07%  08:05
Hamburg 4,82 € +7,11%  08:16
Hannover 4,82 € +7,11%  08:16
München 4,82 € +5,70%  08:05
Xetra 4,74 € +2,16%  10:27
Frankfurt 4,74 € +1,72%  09:15
Düsseldorf 4,70 € -0,42%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1216 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 10:36
2 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 06.03.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...