Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE

Company Name: Multitude SE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 06.03.2024

Target price: 10.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Small value-accretive acquisition through CapitalBox; chg

Yesterday, Multitude announced to have acquired the Danish factoring

specialist Omniveta Finance through its SME unit CapitalBox. Last week,

CapitalBox also launched a new collateral lending product. In detail:

Value-accretive acquisition. Founded in 2012, Omniveta is a factoring

specialist, that is purchasing invoices (eNuW: on avg. 30 days credit

period) from suppliers with a certain discount (eNuW: 10-20%, including

handling fees). With that, Omniveta is improving the overall liquidity of

Danish SMEŽs. We expect that the company is generating a low single digit

million Euro amount in sales and being more or less break-even on the

bottom line. Multitude is seen to have paid

