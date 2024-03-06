Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE



Company Name: Multitude SE


ISIN: FI4000106299



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 06.03.2024


Target price: 10.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Small value-accretive acquisition through CapitalBox; chg



Yesterday, Multitude announced to have acquired the Danish factoring


specialist Omniveta Finance through its SME unit CapitalBox. Last week,


CapitalBox also launched a new collateral lending product. In detail:



Value-accretive acquisition. Founded in 2012, Omniveta is a factoring


specialist, that is purchasing invoices (eNuW: on avg. 30 days credit


period) from suppliers with a certain discount (eNuW: 10-20%, including


handling fees). With that, Omniveta is improving the overall liquidity of


Danish SMEŽs. We expect that the company is generating a low single digit


million Euro amount in sales and being more or less break-even on the


bottom line. Multitude is seen to have paid


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



