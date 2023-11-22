Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Multitude SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Multitude SE

Unternehmen: Multitude SE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Anlass der Studie: CMD Feedback

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 22.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 10,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Leaner business structure and new guidance; chg

During yesterdayŽs CMD, Multitude unveiled its new, regrouped business

tribes as well as a new net income guidance for 2026 that should be well in

reach.

New tribe "Wholesale Banking" introduced. The wholesale business, that was

previously grouped under SweepBank, should deal with the financing issues

of larger Multitude Bank clients. While the business should grow

organically, further inorganic growth (after the sortter acquisition) is

clearly in the cards.

Sweep grouped under ferratum and capitalbox. After a thorough analysis,

management decided to group sweep under ferratum (consumer banking) and

capitalbox (SME banking) in order to realize crossselling potentials

arising from i.e. sweeps extended product offering (i.e. credit card

offering). On top, the sweep tech team should further improve the digital

offering of capitalbox and ferratum.

New net income guidance for 2026. After having reached its EBIT guidance in

2022 and being well on track regarding the 2023 EBIT guidance, management

introduced a new net income guidance for 2026 of EUR 30m. While we consider

the new target as well achievable (eNuW: EUR 31m), it implies an impressive

CAGR of 26% given the rising interest rates, indicating further topline

growth and scale effects.

Overall, the CMD provided a lot of confidence, that Multitude is on track

to further: 1) profitably grow the business while being very restrictive

and selective on the risk side, 2) reduce costs by steadily increasing

efficiency and automating processes and 3) enjoy scale effects.

For 2023, this should translate into EUR 45m EBIT, implying an EBIT margin of

19.6% and EPS of EUR 0.65. Note that managementŽs current dividend policy

implies a payout ratio of 25-50%, which would translate into a 5-10% yield.

Despite the recovery during the last days, the stock is still heavily

mispriced, trading at negative EV and a 4.1x PEŽ23, conseridering that

Multitude is a growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying

company. With the share overhang that burdened the stock over last quarters

now hopefully off the table (after the recent share reduction of Union

Investment), we see further tailwind for the stock and reiterate BUY with a

slightly reduced EUR 10 PT, based on our residual income model.

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

