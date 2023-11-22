Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




22.11.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Multitude SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Multitude SE



Unternehmen: Multitude SE


ISIN: FI4000106299



Anlass der Studie: CMD Feedback


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 22.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 10,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Leaner business structure and new guidance; chg



During yesterdayŽs CMD, Multitude unveiled its new, regrouped business


tribes as well as a new net income guidance for 2026 that should be well in


reach.



New tribe "Wholesale Banking" introduced. The wholesale business, that was


previously grouped under SweepBank, should deal with the financing issues


of larger Multitude Bank clients. While the business should grow


organically, further inorganic growth (after the sortter acquisition) is


clearly in the cards.



Sweep grouped under ferratum and capitalbox. After a thorough analysis,


management decided to group sweep under ferratum (consumer banking) and


capitalbox (SME banking) in order to realize crossselling potentials


arising from i.e. sweeps extended product offering (i.e. credit card


offering). On top, the sweep tech team should further improve the digital


offering of capitalbox and ferratum.



New net income guidance for 2026. After having reached its EBIT guidance in


2022 and being well on track regarding the 2023 EBIT guidance, management


introduced a new net income guidance for 2026 of EUR 30m. While we consider


the new target as well achievable (eNuW: EUR 31m), it implies an impressive


CAGR of 26% given the rising interest rates, indicating further topline


growth and scale effects.



Overall, the CMD provided a lot of confidence, that Multitude is on track


to further: 1) profitably grow the business while being very restrictive


and selective on the risk side, 2) reduce costs by steadily increasing


efficiency and automating processes and 3) enjoy scale effects.



For 2023, this should translate into EUR 45m EBIT, implying an EBIT margin of


19.6% and EPS of EUR 0.65. Note that managementŽs current dividend policy


implies a payout ratio of 25-50%, which would translate into a 5-10% yield.



Despite the recovery during the last days, the stock is still heavily


mispriced, trading at negative EV and a 4.1x PEŽ23, conseridering that


Multitude is a growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying


company. With the share overhang that burdened the stock over last quarters


now hopefully off the table (after the recent share reduction of Union


Investment), we see further tailwind for the stock and reiterate BUY with a


slightly reduced EUR 10 PT, based on our residual income model.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28365.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,32 € 3,26 € 0,06 € +1,84% 22.11./10:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 4,46 € 2,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,20 € -3,03%  10:48
Berlin 3,16 € +3,95%  08:00
Hamburg 3,24 € +2,53%  08:16
Hannover 3,24 € +2,53%  08:16
Xetra 3,32 € +1,84%  10:50
Düsseldorf 3,14 € 0,00%  08:10
München 3,16 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 3,16 € -0,63%  08:02
Frankfurt 3,30 € -2,37%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1175 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 10:21
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...