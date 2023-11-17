Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




17.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Multitude SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Multitude SE



Unternehmen: Multitude SE


ISIN: FI4000106299



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 17.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 11,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Solid Q3 // Fully on track to reach guidance; chg



Yesterday, Multitude published Q3Ž23 figures. While current trading


remained solid, the ongoing tight cost control is bearing fruit, visible in


the ongoing strong bottom line:



Sales came in at EUR 57.9m (4% qoq, 7% yoy) is broadly in line with our


estimates of EUR 58.9m, driven by the strong growth of the lending portfolio


to 548m (5% qoq, 8% yoy). Importantly all three tribes contributed to the


growth (ferratum tribe: EUR 46.8m, 4% qoq, 3% yoy; CapitalBox: EUR 5.5m, 5%


qoq, 23% yoy; sweep: EUR 5.0m, 6% qoq, 30% yoy).



EBIT increased by 27% yoy to EUR 11.6m (4% qoq), in line with our estimate of


EUR 12.2m. The strength resulted from ongoing tight cost control (personnel:


+6% yoy; other operating expenses: -6% yoy) and a further growing loan book


at stable margins that is driving top line. As interest expenses came in as


expected at EUR 6.4m (21% qoq, 79% yoy vs. eNuW: EUR 6.5m), EBT increased by


13% yoy to EUR 5.8m.



With another solid quarter in the books, Multitude is still seen well on


track to reach its FY23 EBIT guidance of EUR 45m (vs eNuW: EUR 44.6m, 41% yoy).


Further sequential growth of the net loan book in Q4 to EUR 560m until eoy,


combined with ongoing tight cost control should allow to reach the goal


with an implied EBIT margin of 19%. Expecting a further moderate sequential


increase of interest expenses, we see EPS to stand at EUR 0.65 at YE.



In a nutshell, Multitude should remain a growing company with perspectively


three profit centers within the Group (currently two: ferratum and


CapitalBox). The strategic transition from a near prime loan provider to a


prime loan provider bode well for the company and should continue to


eliminate risks, further stabilizing operations and profits. More details


should be provided during the CMD next Tuesday.



The stock is still heavily mispriced, trading at negative EV and a 3.3x


PEŽ23, completely neglecting the promising guidance for 2023e and 2024e and


the earnings potential.



Importantly, Union Investment announced earlier this week to have reduced


its position to below 5% from >10%. This share overhang that burdened the


stock over last quarters should now be rather off the table and should


provide tailwind for the stock.



BUY with an unchanged EUR 11 PT, based on our residual income model.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28319.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,20 € 3,16 € 0,04 € +1,27% 17.11./10:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 4,46 € 2,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,24 € +1,25%  08:00
Berlin 3,16 € +19,70%  08:01
Hamburg 3,16 € +17,91%  08:16
Hannover 3,16 € +17,91%  08:16
München 3,16 € +16,18%  08:01
Stuttgart 3,16 € +6,76%  08:06
Frankfurt 3,20 € +1,27%  09:27
Xetra 3,20 € +1,27%  10:49
Düsseldorf 3,14 € 0,00%  09:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Kursrallye. Neuer 460% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1165 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 11:16
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...