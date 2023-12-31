Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen


Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.A. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mexedia S.p.A.



Unternehmen: Mexedia S.p.A.


ISIN: IT0005450819



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 46.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



From Telecom to Tech - Driving Innovation with Customer eXperience Platform


as a Service (CXPaaS). Significant boost in sales and profits anticipated.



Mexedia S.p.A. - Società Benefit (Mexedia) is a technology company that


started in the telecom business. Mexedia serves as an intermediary for


wholesale SMS and Voice traffic, facilitating interconnections between


carriers. In the telecommunications industry, international phone calls and


SMS messages are treated as tradeable commodities that are exchanged


wholesale between telcos. Voice traffic pertains to international calls


while A2P SMS traffic refers to messages received through apps. Mexedia


also offers fixed and cost-effective real-time liquidity to its partners


for voice and SMS services trading. This liquidity is secured against the


receivables of insured debtors of its partners. To accomplish this, Mexedia


conducts auctions of insured receivables from debtors to investors in


asset-backed securities and liquidity providers through Mexedia Exchange.


This activity generates an arbitrage margin for Mexedia by capitalizing on


the spread gained from advancing money in real-time against the auction of


its receivables.



Mexedia's telecom business has exhibited strong growth and profitability,


and is currently in the process of transitioning into a tech company with a


focus on offering advanced technological services and a complete customer


experience to its clients. To achieve this, Mexedia has developed a


Customer eXperience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS) that provides


cloud-based services and APIs to companies. Mexedia has a vertical


structure and offers a range of innovative technologies and tools that are


integrated into a technological ecosystem, facilitating all


consumer-oriented communications.



In 2022, the company experienced a 6.9% increase in revenue, reaching EUR


140.9m (PY: EUR 131.8m) due to new and better deals in voice and SMS traffic.


The majority of revenue was generated by the Irish subsidiary using a


classic business model. Despite an increase in expenses, the EBITDA showed


a significant improvement with an 18.7% increase to EUR 8.37m (EUR 7.05m). The


net result increased by 49.8% to EUR 4.43m (PY: EUR 2.96m).



An important cornerstone of the growth strategy will be the new Mexedia ON


platform, which is the Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS)


designed for businesses, especially those in the Telephone industry, to


improve customer engagement and provide a seamless and consistent


experience. The platform offers various features, including virtual agents


and assistants, omnichannel communication, automation, data analysis, and


innovative channels like Metaverse and Smart Voice Assistance. It also


includes an open app store that allows developers and market players to


create and sell a wide range of applications for Mexedia ON, such as


Sentiment Analysis, Voice Biometrics, Speech Analytics, RPA, VR & AR


Experience, Voice Smart Assistants, OTP & 2FA Authentication, and more. The


app store also offers services for SMS marketing, lead generation, content


marketing, and number masking, among others. Mexedia ON aims to be the most


varied and powerful ecosystem of CXPaaS solutions for brands.



We expect Mexedia to generate EUR 324.11m revenue in 2023, increasing to EUR


361.22m in 2024 and EUR 397.29m in 2025. The company has expanded to the USA,


strengthened its position in existing markets, and diversified its client


base. It recently acquired Matchcom Telecommunications Inc. and Phonetime


Inc. in the US, which are alone expected to bring in an additional EUR 190m


in revenue and EUR 6m in EBITDA in 2023.



We expect that Mexedia Ltd, the Irish subsidiary, will remain the key


earnings driver for the company, with an estimated EBITDA of EUR 6.3m in


2023. This figure is projected to increase to EUR 8m by 2025, reflecting a


strong and sustained growth trajectory. We forecast the net result to be EUR


5.53m in 2023, EUR 10.48m in 2024, and EUR 14.49m in 2025.



Based on our DCF-model we have determined a target price of EUR 46.50 and due


to the high upside potential, we issue a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26967.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the research report: 10.05.2023 (14:15)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 11.05.2023 (10:00)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






