Original-Research: Mexedia SPA-SB (von GBC AG): Buy

06.12.23 12:02
Unternehmen: Mexedia SPA-SB


ISIN: IT0005450819



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 36.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



Advancing Mexedia: Expanding Services, Strategic Acquisitions, and


Innovative Offerings



During the first half of 2023, the Mexedia Group witnessed a substantial


surge in revenue propelled by strategic acquisitions of Phonetime Inc. and


Matchcom Telecommunications Inc., executed through Mexedia Inc. These


acquisitions strategically redirected revenue from Mexedia Ltd.'s


voice-based electronic termination services to the flourishing U.S. market,


with the goal of fortifying the competitive position and streamlining the


integration of the newly acquired entities.



Concurrently, Mexedia S.p.A. SB, the parent company, introduced SMS


electronic termination services, yielding positive impacts on both revenue


and margin. The Mexedia Group achieved consolidated revenues of EUR133.36


million in the initial six months of 2023, showcasing an impressive growth


of 59.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



EBITDA remained steadfast at EUR4.10 million, reflecting a 1.9% increase from


the parallel period in the prior year. Mexedia Ltd. contributed 71% to the


EBITDA, while the remaining portion was attributed to Mexedia Inc. The dip


in the EBITDA margin stemmed from continuous optimization processes within


the U.S. companies.



Financial expenses rose to EUR2.36 million due to elevated working capital


and foreign exchange losses linked to the multicurrency operations of


Matchcom Telecommunications Inc., compared to EUR1.72 million in the


corresponding period of the previous year. The overall net result for the


group amounted to EUR1.44 million, a slight decrease from EUR1.58 million in


the same period of 2022.



Following deliberations at the MKK Conference, the forecast was fine-tuned,


anticipating revenues of EUR280 million for 2023 and EUR300 million for 2024.


The management is laser-focused on margin improvement, sustainable growth,


and a gradual transition to opportunities with higher margins.



The positive market projections in the telecommunications sector are fueled


by the escalating demand for communication services. Mexedia strategically


positions itself for substantial revenue growth through initiatives such as


the acquisition of Matchcom Telecommunications Inc. and Phonetime Inc.,


along with the introduction of Mexedia ON.



Mexedia ON, a pivotal element in the growth strategy, serves as a Customer


Experience Platform offering innovative channels like Metaverse and Smart


Voice Assistance. The refined forecast indicates an enhanced margin, with


an anticipated EBITDA of EUR13.12 million for 2023 and EUR18.15 million for


2024. Mexedia is committed to a comprehensive strategy aimed at boosting


the EBITDA margin, encompassing the optimization of existing services and


the introduction of innovative solutions.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28447.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the research report: 01.12.2023 (17:00)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 06.12.2023 (12:00)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



