Original-Research: Mexedia SPA-SB (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Mexedia SPA-SB - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mexedia SPA-SB

Unternehmen: Mexedia SPA-SB

ISIN: IT0005450819

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 36.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Advancing Mexedia: Expanding Services, Strategic Acquisitions, and

Innovative Offerings

During the first half of 2023, the Mexedia Group witnessed a substantial

surge in revenue propelled by strategic acquisitions of Phonetime Inc. and

Matchcom Telecommunications Inc., executed through Mexedia Inc. These

acquisitions strategically redirected revenue from Mexedia Ltd.'s

voice-based electronic termination services to the flourishing U.S. market,

with the goal of fortifying the competitive position and streamlining the

integration of the newly acquired entities.

Concurrently, Mexedia S.p.A. SB, the parent company, introduced SMS

electronic termination services, yielding positive impacts on both revenue

and margin. The Mexedia Group achieved consolidated revenues of EUR133.36

million in the initial six months of 2023, showcasing an impressive growth

of 59.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

EBITDA remained steadfast at EUR4.10 million, reflecting a 1.9% increase from

the parallel period in the prior year. Mexedia Ltd. contributed 71% to the

EBITDA, while the remaining portion was attributed to Mexedia Inc. The dip

in the EBITDA margin stemmed from continuous optimization processes within

the U.S. companies.

Financial expenses rose to EUR2.36 million due to elevated working capital

and foreign exchange losses linked to the multicurrency operations of

Matchcom Telecommunications Inc., compared to EUR1.72 million in the

corresponding period of the previous year. The overall net result for the

group amounted to EUR1.44 million, a slight decrease from EUR1.58 million in

the same period of 2022.

Following deliberations at the MKK Conference, the forecast was fine-tuned,

anticipating revenues of EUR280 million for 2023 and EUR300 million for 2024.

The management is laser-focused on margin improvement, sustainable growth,

and a gradual transition to opportunities with higher margins.

The positive market projections in the telecommunications sector are fueled

by the escalating demand for communication services. Mexedia strategically

positions itself for substantial revenue growth through initiatives such as

the acquisition of Matchcom Telecommunications Inc. and Phonetime Inc.,

along with the introduction of Mexedia ON.

Mexedia ON, a pivotal element in the growth strategy, serves as a Customer

Experience Platform offering innovative channels like Metaverse and Smart

Voice Assistance. The refined forecast indicates an enhanced margin, with

an anticipated EBITDA of EUR13.12 million for 2023 and EUR18.15 million for

2024. Mexedia is committed to a comprehensive strategy aimed at boosting

the EBITDA margin, encompassing the optimization of existing services and

the introduction of innovative solutions.

