Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY




04.03.24 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to Media and Games Invest SE



Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: SE0018538068



Reason for the research: Research study (Note)


Recommendation: BUY


Target price: 4.50 EUR


Last rating change:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2023 closed with solid sales performance; strong new customer business


ensured significant organic growth; return to dynamic growth path expected;


price target raised to EUR 4.50; buy rating confirmed



Sales and earnings development 2023



On 29 February 2029, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) published its


preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2023. According to


these figures, the technology company achieved solid revenue growth


compared to the previous year (PY: EUR 324.44 million) with its fully


integrated advertising software platform (ad tech platform), generating


revenue of EUR 321.98 million. The majority of revenue was generated by the


traditionally largest advertising segment 'Supply Side Platform' (revenue


share of SSP: 93.6%) with revenue totalling EUR 301.39 million (PY: EUR 298.88


million).



On a comparable basis, the company reports a moderate increase in


consolidated sales of 5.0%, which achieved a particularly high growth rate


of 16.0% in the final quarter, traditionally the strongest quarter in terms


of sales. The sales growth achieved was mainly due to an increase in the


software customer base and the volume of advertising placed. The number of


customers on MGI's digital ad tech platform increased dynamically by 18.9%


year-on-year to 2,276 at the end of the fourth quarter (number of customers


at the end of Q4 2022: 1,915). At the same time, the volume of digital


advertising delivered increased significantly by 19.1% to 206 billion at


the end of the fourth quarter (advertising ads at the end of Q4 2022: 173


billion).



Thanks to the significant expansion of the software customer base and the


substantial increase in advertising volume, the company was able to hold


its own and even gain market share despite a previously difficult market


situation (low CPMs, subdued advertising budgets, etc.). The company's


further improved market position in the mobile sector is also reflected in


the market-leading positions on iOS and Android with a market share of


12.0% and 12.0% respectively, according to the industry experts at


Pixalate. Accordingly, we believe that MGI has outperformed the advertising


industry as a whole and the overall advertising market.



In terms of earnings, MGI achieved growth at all earnings levels, primarily


due to the revaluation of the AxesInMotion earn-out payment liability


(positive one-off effect of EUR 62.76 million). EBITDA increased dynamically


by 51.6% to EUR 128.46 million (PY: EUR 84.75 million) compared to the previous


year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A and restructuring costs or


revaluations of balance sheet items), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)


totalled EUR 95.20 million, a slight increase compared to the previous year


(PY: EUR 93.20 million).



The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) increased to 29.6% (PY:


28.7%). This increase in profitability reflects the first positive effects


of the savings programme launched last year, which is expected to generate


annual cost savings of around EUR 10.0 million once successfully implemented.


We believe that the majority of the planned savings effects should already


materialise in the current 2024 financial year.



In terms of net performance, a consolidated result (after minority


interests) of EUR 46.73 million was achieved, which was significantly above


the previous year's level (PY: EUR -20.32 million). This significant increase


in net income was mainly due to the positive one-off effect from the


revaluation of an M&A-related payment obligation described above. In


addition, a relatively low tax expense ratio also favoured their positive


earnings development.



The company guidance adjusted by MGI management in the third quarter of


2023 (sales of EUR 303 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 93.0 million) was


therefore exceeded. Our sales estimate (sales: EUR 303.21 million) and


adjusted EBITDA forecast (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 93.07 million) were also


exceeded.



Forecasts and evaluation



With the publication of the preliminary figures, MGI's management has also


provided a rough outlook for the current financial year, although this


guidance will be further specified as the year progresses. In view of a


strong fourth quarter (organic growth Q4 2023: 16.0%) and an even more


dynamic start to the year (organic growth Jan. 2024: 18.0%), MGI expects


double-digit percentage growth in consolidated sales for the current


financial year 2024. At the same time, an improvement in earnings is also


expected.



In light of the positive company outlook, the increased (organic) growth


momentum and the expected recovery of the advertising market, we have


adjusted our previous sales and earnings estimates upwards. Accordingly, we


now expect revenue of EUR 352.18 million (PY: EUR 324.74 million) and EBITDA of


EUR 100.08 million (PY: EUR 95.56 million) for the current financial year. For


the following financial year 2025, we are forecasting sales of EUR 389.51


million (PY: EUR 357.66 million) and EBITDA of EUR 113.35 million (PY: EUR 108.49


million). With regard to the 2026 financial year, which we have included in


our detailed forecast period for the first time, we anticipate a further


increase in sales and EBITDA to EUR 437.03 million and EUR 130.67 million


respectively.



Overall, we therefore assume that MGI will succeed in returning to a


dynamic growth trajectory with its leading ad tech platform. The company's


strong positioning in the in-app and CTV segment in particular should prove


to be one of the main growth drivers. In terms of earnings, the


cost-cutting programme launched by the company last year should take full


effect from the current financial year onwards and thus provide an


additional boost to future earnings.



As part of our DCF valuation model, we have raised our price target to EUR


4.50 (previously: EUR 4.05) per share due to our increased sales and earnings


estimates. An even higher price target increase was counteracted by higher


capital costs (risk-free interest rate currently 2.50%, instead of 2.00%


previously). In view of the current share price level, we therefore


continue to give the stock a 'BUY' rating and see significant upside


potential.





You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29049.pdf



Contact for questions


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 04/03/2024 (8:20 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 04/03/2024 (10:00 am)



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Krypto-Boom: Aus 10.000 EUR wurden mit Bitcoin ($BTC) 1,34 Mrd. EUR
Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Diese Krypto-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,22 € 1,15 € 0,07 € +6,09% 04.03./11:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0018538068 A3D3A1 1,70 € 0,77 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,222 € +4,80%  11:53
Xetra 1,22 € +6,09%  10:48
Frankfurt 1,198 € +3,99%  11:45
Berlin 1,214 € +3,76%  11:00
Düsseldorf 1,186 € +3,31%  09:10
München 1,202 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 1,152 € -0,35%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Großinvestoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
200 Media and Games Invest - best. 29.02.24
992 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 28.06.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...