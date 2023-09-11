Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: SE0018538068



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Note)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 4.05 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



HY1 2023: Solid sales development despite economic headwinds; stable


operating earnings development due to strict cost management; GBC estimates


and price target adjusted after guidance reduction



Business development in HY1 2023



Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) published its half-year figures for the


current financial year on 31 August 2023. Based on this, the ad tech


platform group achieved a stable revenue development in the first six


months despite an economic headwind that led to a weakening of the


advertising industry. Compared to the same period last year, digital group


revenues increased slightly by around 1.0% to EUR 144.93 million (HY1 2022: EUR


143.93 million). This revenue growth was achieved despite past divestments


(streamlining of the gaming portfolio) and an unfavourable exchange rate


development.



Both advertising segments (Demand Side Platforms - DSP, Supply Side


Platforms - SSP) contributed to the robust Group revenue development with


stable or growing segment revenue development. In the first half of the


year, the SSP business segment was able to confirm the high half-year


revenue level of the previous year (HY1 2022: EUR 131.62 million) with


segment revenue of EUR 130.84 million. In contrast, the DSP business unit


even increased its segment revenue significantly by 14.5% to EUR 14.10


million (HY1 2022: EUR 12.31 million) compared to the same period of the


previous year.



In parallel to the stable revenue development, the consolidated operating


result (EBITDA) increased slightly by 1.4% to EUR 37.41 million (HY1 2022: EUR


36.91 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted


for one-off costs and special effects (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted EBITDA


(Adj. EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 amounted to EUR 40.40 million, which


increased moderately by 4.6% compared to the same period of the previous


year (HY1 2022: EUR 38.60 million). At the same time, the adjusted EBITDA


margin increased slightly to 27.9% (HY1 2022: 26.8%).



On the net level, however, MGI suffered a 54.0% year-on-year decline in net


income (after minorities) to EUR 2.57 million in the first six months of the


current financial year (HY1 2022: EUR 5.59 million). This was mainly due to


higher tax and interest charges compared to the same period of the previous


year.



Business development in Q2 2023



The stable revenue development of the MGI Group is also evident at the


quarterly level. Despite difficult general conditions, the Group's revenue


remained at a high level in the second quarter with a revenue volume of EUR


76.18 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2022: EUR


78.06 million). Adjusted for currency effects, organic revenue growth in


the second quarter was 1.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous


year. Excluding divestment and currency effects, an adjusted increase in


turnover of 3.0% was even achieved.



According to the company, the technology company also succeeded in the past


quarter in further increasing its market share and thus expanding its


market position through innovative AI-based targeting products such as


Moments.AI, which significantly improve advertising results for publishers


and advertisers. MGI's strong market position is also reflected in the top


rankings achieved by various market segments. While MGI was already the


leading provider of in-app advertising on Android, the technology company


has also managed to be the leading provider on Apple's IOS in North America


and Europe since Q2 2023.



The robust (organic) business development in Q2 was supported in particular


by a renewed increase in software customers and advertising volume (ad


impressions). Compared to the previous year, ad impressions increased


significantly by 13.0% and the number of software clients also increased


significantly by 9.0%. Thus, the software client base (so-called total


software clients with an annual turnover of more than USD 100,000) was


expanded by 46 new software clients in the second quarter compared to the


same quarter of the previous year to a total of 559 (Q2 2022: 513).



At segment level, the previously smaller Demand Side Segment (DSP) was able


to further expand its digital business volume with a slight year-on-year


revenue increase of 2.3% to EUR 7.88 million (Q2 2022: EUR 7.70 million). In


contrast, the Supply-Side segment suffered a slight year-on-year decline in


segment revenue of 3.0% to EUR 68.30 million (Q2 2022: EUR 70.36 million), due


in particular to the divestments of small non-strategic games made in Q4


2022.



At the operating earnings level, MGI achieved an EBITDA of EUR 19.99 million


in the second quarter of 2023, which was almost at the previous year's


level (Q2 2022: EUR 20.04 million), in parallel with the solid revenue


development. In contrast, Group EBITDA adjusted for one-off and special


effects (e.g. M&A costs or headquarters relocation costs) increased


slightly by around 1.0% to EUR 21.30 million (Q2 2022: EUR 21.10 million). In


the same step, the adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 28.0% (Q2 2022: 27.0%).


The increased profitability also underlines the company's general strict


cost management.



Forecasts and evaluation



In order to further improve their earnings situation and to counteract


their lower growth dynamics, MGI has initiated a cost-saving programme in


the current third quarter. This cost-optimisation programme, which is


primarily aimed at reducing personnel costs, includes annual cost savings


of EUR 10.0 million. The main effects of the planned cost reduction measures


are expected to take effect from the fourth quarter of 2024.



Against the backdrop of the weakening advertising market and the lower


growth expected by MGI in the second half of 2023, the technology company


has reduced its previous corporate guidance (revenue of EUR 335.0 million to


EUR 345.0 million and Adj. EBITDA of EUR 95.0 million to EUR 105.0 million) for


the current financial year. The company now expects consolidated revenue of


approximately EUR 303.0 million and Adj. EBITDA of EUR 93.0 million.



In the context of the publication of the Q2 and half-year figures at the


'MGI Capital Markets Day 2023', the technology company confirmed its


medium-term corporate guidance (revenue CAGR: 25.0% to 30.0%; Adj. EBITDA


margin: 25.0% to 30.0%). Accordingly, the technology company expects higher


growth momentum again in the medium term.



In view of the lowered corporate guidance, we have also adjusted our


previous turnover and earnings forecasts for the current financial year and


the following years downwards. For the current financial year, we now


expect consolidated revenue of EUR 303.21 million (previously: EUR 340.12


million) and EBITDA of EUR 85.37 million (previously: EUR 89.44 million). With


regard to the subsequent years 2024 and 2025, we expect, under conservative


premises, a turnover (EBITDA) of EUR 324.74 million (EUR 95.56 million) and EUR


357.66 million (EUR 108.49 million) respectively.



Despite our reduced revenue and earnings estimates, the MGI Group should be


able to return to its growth path from the 2024 financial year onwards,


based on the gradual recovery of the advertising market that we expect. In


particular, the strong positioning of the ad tech company in the


programmatic advertising market, the fastest-growing segment of the digital


advertising market, should ensure further gains in market share and


outperformance compared to the overall advertising market in the future.


Our forecast EBITDA growth for the future financial years should also be


boosted by the expected positive effects from the company's initiated


cost-efficiency programme (targeted annual cost savings of EUR 10.0 million


from FY 2024).



Against the backdrop of our adjusted revenue and earnings forecasts, we are


lowering our previous price target to EUR 4.05 (previously: EUR 5.30) per


share. In view of the current share price level, we continue to give the


MGI share a 'buy' rating and continue to see significant upside potential.




Bitte warten...