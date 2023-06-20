Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY




20.06.23 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: SE0018538068



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.30 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Financial year 2022 closed with a significant improvement in revenue and


operating profit; A continuation of the profitable growth course is


expected for 2023; The expansion of the ad tech platform business should


lead to significant revenue and earnings growth in the future; Target


price: EUR 5.30 (previously: EUR 5.40); Rating: BUY



Based on the published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI)


continued its dynamic growth course in the past financial year 2022 with a


significant increase in turnover of 28.7% to EUR 324.44 million (PY: EUR 252.17


million) despite difficult general conditions and market situation. Their


digital programmatic advertising software platform business again proved to


be their main growth driver. In this high-growth area, the increase in


their software customer base to 551 customers (end of 2021: 418)


significantly increased their business volume. The strong business growth


achieved is also reflected in MGI's leading market position. According to a


market study (Pixalate's Mobile SSP Report), MGI's Verve Group is the


market leader in mobile programmatic advertising for Android in North


America with a 12% share. This exceeded the company's guidance at the upper


end of the target range (revenue of EUR 315.0m to EUR 325.0m) and also our


revenue estimate (GBCe: EUR 307.22m).



Parallel to the positive development of turnover, significant increases


were achieved at the operating result level. Compared to the previous year,


EBITDA grew significantly by 30.3% to EUR 84.75 million. Adjusted for one-off


effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), EBITDA (Adj.


EBITDA) also grew rapidly with a dynamic increase of 31.1% to EUR 93.20


million. Accordingly, the company's earnings guidance (Adj. EBITDA: EUR 83.0


million to EUR 93.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (Adj. EBITDA: EUR


91.72 million) were exceeded.



MGI's management is also positive about the current 2023 financial year and


expects to continue on its growth path. Specifically, the technology


company expects a renewed increase in sales revenues in a range of EUR 335.0


million to EUR 345.0 million. At the earnings level, an adjusted EBITDA of


between EUR 95.0 million and EUR 105.0 million is to be achieved.



As part of the publication of our research study on the preliminary annual


results of MGI's 2022 financial year, we have slightly reduced our previous


revenue and earnings forecasts for the current 2023 financial year for


conservative reasons. For the following year, we have left our previous


operating estimates unchanged. In view of the satisfactory Q1 performance,


the positive corporate outlook and the reaffirmation of the medium-term


guidance (revenue CAGR 25.0%-30.0%, EBITDA CAGR 25.0%-30.0%), we confirm


our previous revenue and earnings forecasts for the current financial year


and subsequent years. For 2022, we continue to expect revenues of EUR 340.12


million and EBITDA of EUR 89.44 million. For 2024 and 2025, we continue to


expect revenues (EBITDA) of EUR 402.55 million (EUR 115.80 million) and EUR


471.39 million (EUR 136.14 million), respectively.



Overall, the MGI Group, with its good market positioning and


fully-integrated programmatic ad tech platform with its own games content,


should succeed in continuing its dynamic growth course in the future. While


the technology company has built up a strong position on the supply side in


recent years, with a strong SDK base in the premium mobile app sector, the


demand side in particular should be the focus of targeted growth in the


future and be further expanded. The Contextual Mobile Demand Side Platform


'Dataseat', which was acquired in 2022, was an important building block of


MGI's growth strategy and has additionally strengthened the Demand Side and


also underlines their growth ambitions in this business area.



In addition, with liquidity of around EUR 130.0 million at the end of the


first quarter of 2023, MGI continues to be in a good financial position and


can thus take advantage of investment opportunities as well as being able


to comfortably cushion recessionary macroeconomic situations. The gearing


ratio, which was at a good level of 3.0x at the end of the last quarter,


should also improve further in the short and medium term due to their


positive cash flow and their expected EBITDA growth.



Based on our confirmed forecasts for the current financial year 2023 and


the following years and the changed cost of capital (WACC), we have


slightly lowered our previous price target to EUR 5.30 (previously: EUR 5.40).


Our price target reduction is the result of higher capital costs (increase


in the risk-free interest rate to 2.0% instead of the previous 1.5%). As a


consequence of the unchanged high inflation, we have raised the terminal


value growth rate to 2.5% (previously: 2.0%), which has had the effect of


raising the target price. In view of the current share price level, we thus


continue to assign a 'Buy' rating and see significant upside potential. The


results of our peer group analysis (see p. 21) also support our assessment


of the attractiveness and price potential of the MGI share.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27233.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 20/06/2023 (8:43 am)


Date (time) of first distribution: 20/06/2023 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium für 95 Gigafabriken - Neuer 505% Lithium Hot Stock
im Visier von Volkswagen ($VOW), Mercedes-Benz ($MBG) und Tesla ($TSLA)

European Energy Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,94 € 0,93 € 0,01 € +1,08% 20.06./12:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0018538068 A3D3A1 2,80 € 0,92 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,94 € +0,97%  11:03
Berlin 0,947 € +1,83%  11:54
Xetra 0,94 € +1,08%  12:21
Düsseldorf 0,922 € +0,44%  09:10
München 0,949 € -2,27%  08:06
Stuttgart 0,921 € -2,33%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,925 € -2,43%  11:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal - 334% Drone Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
164 Media and Games Invest - best. 15.06.23
992 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 28.06.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...