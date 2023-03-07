Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY




08.03.23 10:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: SE0018538068



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.40 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2022 closed with positive operating performance; Strong new customer


acquisition enabled high growth; Positioning as a fully integrated ad tech


platform should ensure further dynamic growth; Price target slightly


lowered; Buy rating confirmed



Turnover and earnings development 2022



On 28 February 2023, Media and Games Invest SE published its preliminary


business figures for the past financial year 2022. According to these


figures, the technology group with its advertising software platform


(so-called Ad-Tech platform) continued its dynamic growth course in the


past financial year with an increase in turnover of 28.7% to EUR 324.44


million (previous year: EUR 252.17 million). Despite difficult general


conditions and the market situation (budget cuts, declining CPM, etc.), the


company succeeded in maintaining its growth rate and gaining market share.


The significant increase in turnover was based on both organic and


inorganic turnover effects (18.0% organic growth & 11.0% inorganic growth).



The significant increase in Group revenues was primarily driven by the


continued growth in digital advertising revenues (ad software revenues) of


the Group. In the past financial year, ad software revenues increased


significantly by 49.2% to EUR 259.55 million (previous year: EUR 174.00


million) and thus accounted for around 80.0% of Group revenues.



The strong acquisition of new customers proved to be a significant growth


driver of this digital advertising business. In the past financial year,


133 new software customers were added to the customer portfolio, which


currently consists of 551 customers (end of 2021: 418). In addition, the ad


tech business also benefited from the clearly positive effects of M&A


measures (e.g. AxesInMotion, DataSeat, etc.).



Parallel to the positive development of turnover, significant increases


were also achieved at the operating result level. Compared to the previous


year, EBITDA increased significantly by 30.3% to EUR 84.75 million (previous


year: EUR 65.04 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special


and restructuring costs from M&A transactions), also increased


significantly by 31.1% to EUR 93.20 million (previous year: EUR 71.10 million).



As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased slightly to 28.7%


(previous year: 28.2%). At the net level, a negative consolidated result of


EUR -20.41 million (previous year: EUR 16.06 million) had to be accepted due to


a one-time depreciation effect (one-time PPA depreciation on intangible


assets) and higher tax and interest charges. This one-off depreciation


effect resulted from an adjustment of the corporate strategy and a related


withdrawal from business activities with small MMO games. Adjusted for the


non-recurring and regular PPA amortisation of EUR 41.49 million, the adjusted


group result was EUR 21.09 million.



The most recent corporate guidance issued by MGI management was thus


achieved at the upper end of the target range. Our turnover estimate


(turnover: EUR 307.22 million) and adjusted EBITDA forecast (adjusted EBITDA:


EUR 91.72 million) were exceeded. However, due to the PPA amortisation, which


we did not anticipate in this amount, the net result was significantly


below our expectations.



Forecasts and evaluation



With the publication of the preliminary figures, MGI has confirmed the


previously published medium-term guidance (revenue CAGR: 25.0% - 30.0%;


Adj. EBITDA margin: 25.0% - 30.0%). In addition, the technology company


plans to announce a concrete company forecast for the current financial


year 2023 with the publication of the Q1 business figures or hereafter.



Based on the current company performance, we have slightly reduced our


revenue and EBITDA estimates for the current 2023 financial year from a


conservative perspective and now expect revenue of EUR 340.12 million


(previously: EUR 345.11 million) and EBITDA of EUR 89.44 million (previously: EUR


96.05 million). For the coming financial year 2024, we are leaving our


previous operating estimates unchanged. In addition, we have included the


2025 financial year in our detailed estimates for the first time.



Against the background that we expect significantly higher interest and tax


expenses in the future than was previously the case, we have significantly


lowered our net forecasts for the 2023 and 2024 financial years.



Overall, we continue to see MGI well-positioned to further expand its


market position with its leading ad tech platform with proprietary games


content, innovative contextual customer solutions and multi-channel


platform approach. Even in a difficult advertising market, this technology


group should succeed in continuing its successful course with its promising


focus on digital programmatic advertising. In doing so, the company should


be able to benefit in particular from the increased customer demand for


efficient (digital) advertising solutions.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have slightly reduced


our target price to EUR 5.40 (previously: EUR 5.75 per share) due to our


adjusted estimates and the increased cost of capital. The resulting


lowering of the target price was offset by the first-time inclusion of FY


2025 in our detailed estimation period and the associated higher starting


point for the subsequent estimation periods. In view of the current price


level, we continue to give the share a 'Buy' rating and see signi-ficant


upside potential.







Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26523.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 07/03/2023 (10:57)


Date (time) of first distribution: 08/03/2023 (10:30)



Bitte warten...