Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

07.09.22 10:01
Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.75 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



H1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging


market environment; solid financial performance through platform-based


business model; GBC estimates and target price maintained after


confirmation of corporate guidance



Business development in the HY1 2022



Media and Games (MGI) announced its half-year figures for the current


financial year on 31 August 2022. According to these figures, the ad-tech


platform group was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first


six months of the current financial year despite challenging general


conditions that have led to a slowdown in the growth of the advertising


industry. Compared to the same period of the previous year, digital group


revenues increased significantly by 32.0% to EUR 143.93 million (HY1 2021:


EUR 109.05 million).



This was due to strong organic growth effects in both advertising segments


(Demand Side Platforms - DSP, Supply Side Platforms - SSP). In addition,


inorganic growth effects as a result of the M&As carried out (especially


AxesInMotion and Smaato) also contributed significantly to the positive


revenue trend. The growth achieved was also reflected in a significant


expansion of the software client base (so-called Total Software Clients


with an annual turnover of more than USD 100,000), which had risen to more


than 500 software clients by the end of the second quarter (31/12/2021: 400


software clients). In the second quarter alone, 34 new software clients


were acquired for the ad-tech platform.



In parallel to their positive revenue development, the consolidated


operating result (EBITDA) also increased significantly by 38.6% to EUR


36.91 million (HY1 2021: EUR 26.63 million) compared to the same period of


the previous year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted


EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 38.60


million, which increased by around 34.5% compared to the same period of the


previous year (HY1 2021: EUR 28.70 million). In terms of profitability, the


adjusted EBITDA margin thus improved to 26.8% (HY1 2021: 26.3%).



At the net level, MGI confirmed the high level of the previous year in the


first six months of the current financial year with a net result (after


minorities) of EUR 5.59 million (HY1 2021: EUR 5.64 million). An even more


positive development of the result was offset by significantly higher


depreciation (especially PPA depreciation) and interest expenses from bonds


issued.



Business development in Q2 2022



The steady dynamic growth of the technology company is also particularly


evident in the quarterly view. After a pleasing first quarter, MGI


continued on its growth path with high growth momentum in the second


quarter of the current financial year, with a 36.7% increase in


consolidated sales to EUR 78.06 million (Q2 2021: EUR 57.12 million). About


half of the increase in turnover was the result of organic growth effects,


despite a weaker market environment that became apparent in the course of


the second quarter.



According to the company, both business segments contributed to the dynamic


increase in Group turnover with high revenue growth. For example, the


previously smaller Demand Side Segment (DSP), with a year-on-year revenue


increase of 104.0%, significantly drove the growth of the business segment.


Organic revenue growth accounted for 76.0% of this, driven by scaling


software clients with innovative advertising products such as ATOM and


Moments A. I. was achieved.



The Supply Side segment also achieved strong quarterly revenue growth with


a year-on-year increase of 32.0%. 14.0% of this growth was organic and


resulted from more than 25 additional publishers/software customers and


content updates in the games portfolio. The remaining growth effects were


based on inorganic growth as a result of the acquisitions of Smaato and


AxesInMotion.



At the operating result level, significant increases were also achieved in


line with the positive development of turnover. Compared to the same


quarter of the previous year, EBITDA grew significantly by 37.8% to EUR


20.04 million (Q2 2021: EUR 14.54 million) and thus slightly stronger than


the development of turnover. In parallel, the EBITDA margin improved


slightly to 25.7% (Q2 2021: 25.5%). Group EBITDA adjusted for special


effects (e.g. M&A costs) also increased significantly by 37.9% to EUR 21.10


million (Q2 2021: EUR 15.30 million) compared to the same quarter of the


previous year. In the same step, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to


27.0% (Q2 2021: 26.8%).



Against the background of the positive company performance and the good


positioning of the technology group, MGI's management has decided to


confirm the guidance previously raised with the AxesInMotion acquisition.


MGI therefore continues to expect consolidated revenues in a range of EUR


295.0 million to EUR 315.0 million and adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) in a


range of EUR 83.0 million to EUR 93.0 million for the current financial


year 2022.



All in all, the development of turnover and results in the first half of


2022 was satisfactory. Despite the more difficult general conditions, the


company managed to keep up the pace of growth. A solid performance was


achieved in terms of earnings development.



Forecast and evaluation



In view of their convincing half-year development, the promising growth


strategy of the Group and the confirmed corporate guidance, we have also


maintained our previous forecasts for the current financial year and the


following years.



Overall, we continue to see the MGI Group well positioned to grow


dynamically with its ad-tech platform and its own first-party data from


games content. Here, the technology company should be able to benefit from


its strong positioning as a programmatic digital advertising platform with


a focus on the (stable) digital entertainment and games sector, especially


in a more difficult environment. In addition, the innovative advertising


products, such as ATOM and Moments A.I., and the Dataseat acquisition


should enable the company to take advantage of the opportunities arising


from changes in the advertising industry (disappearance of identifiers,


etc.) and thus further expand its market position. In addition, we expect


that the increased integration of the most recent M&As (Dataseat,


AxesInMotion) will generate significant synergy effects within the Group


and thus also boost future revenue and earnings development.



Against the background of our unchanged sales and earnings forecasts, we


hereby confirm our previous price target of EUR 5.75 per share. In view of


the current price level, we continue to give the share a 'buy' rating and


see significant upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25351.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 06/09/2022 (17:01)


Date (time) of first distribution: 07/09/2022 (10:00)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






