Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY




02.08.22 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE



Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: MT0000580101



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 5.75 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



2021 financial year with significant revenue and earnings increases


completed; Significant increase in revenue and earnings also expected for


the current financial year 2022; The successful growth strategy and the


very scalable business model should lead to a disproportionately earnings


development; Target price: EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40); Rating: BUY



According to published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI)


achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 with growth of around


80.0% to EUR 252.17 million (PY: EUR 140.22 million). The strong growth in


the fourth quarter in particular contributed to their high revenue growth


(Q4 2021: EUR 80.2 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which


was also the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and earnings in the


company's history to date. The main growth driver has been the advertising


software platform business on the supply side which, in recent years, has


built up a strong SDK base with direct integration in over 20,000 apps,


many of which come from the premium sector and have a large reach, enabling


MGI to reach more than two billion mobile end users, according to its own


figures. Accordingly, MGI is now one of the top five providers in the


mobile advertising market when it comes to reach and is also the leading


provider when it comes to traffic quality, according to Pixalate's Mobile


Seller Trust Index. This exceeded the company's guidance (revenue of EUR


234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million) and also our revenue estimate (GBCe:


EUR 234.15 million).



Even stronger growth was achieved at the earnings level. Compared to the


previous year, EBITDA grew very dynamically by around 145.0% to EUR 65.04


million (previous year: EUR 26.55 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off


effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), increased by


144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR 29.55 million). This means


that the company's earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.0 million to


EUR 70.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (adjusted EBITDA: EUR


65.71 million) were also exceeded.



MGI also expects to continue its dynamic growth course in the current


financial year 2022. Thus, despite the macroeconomic trends, management


expects to significantly increase revenue in a range of EUR 295.0 million


to EUR 315.0 million. At the earnings level, adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)


of between EUR 83.0 million and EUR 93.0 million should be achieved.



In our last research report on the MGI Q1 figures, we confirmed our


previously raised revenue and earnings forecasts due to the strong first


quarter, the promising growth strategy and the unchanged outlook. For the


current financial year 2022, we continue to expect revenues of EUR 307.22


million and EBITDA of EUR 87.52 million. For the following financial years


2023 and 2024, we are conservatively adjusting our previous estimates


downwards due to the current recessionary trends and the latest news from


the advertising market. We now expect revenues of EUR 345.11 million


(previously: EUR 377.76 million) and EUR 402.55 million (previously: EUR


473.08 million). With regard to EBITDA, we expect EUR 96.05 million


(previously: EUR 116.94 million) and EUR 115.80 million (previously: EUR


147.33 million).



Overall, MGI's good market position should enable it to continue to grow


very dynamically and highly profitably as an ad tech platform with its own


games content. While the company has built up a strong position on the


supply side in recent years, with a strong SDK base in the premium mobile


app sector, the demand side is to be significantly strengthened in the


future. With the recently acquired Contextual Mobile Demand Side Platform


'Dataseat', the company has acquired an important building block for this.


As a result of the acquisition, the management would like to concentrate on


organic growth for the time being, but does not completely rule out further


acquisitions if the right opportunities arise. Due to the high scalability


of the business model and the expected efficiency gains tob e achieved


through the close interlinking of the business areas, the group's


profitability should remain at a high level in the future.



In addition, MGI is very well positioned with a liquidity estimated by us


at the end of H1 2022 of around EUR 130 million (including credit lines)


after the last earn-out payments for KingsIsle and can thus both seize


investment opportunities and comfortably cushion a possible recession. The


leverage ratio, which we estimate to be around 3.5x due to the cash-out in


Q2 2022, should also fall to below 3.0 in the medium term due to the


positive cash flow and expected EBITDA growth. In our view, the market


should have already priced in the debt, so we see a potential catalyst in a


possible reduction in the leverage ratio in the coming 12 months.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have lowered our target


price to EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40) per share due to our reduced


forecasts for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and the associated lower


starting point for the subsequent estimation periods. Higher capital costs


(increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% instead of 0.40%) have


also had the effect of reducing the price target. The so-called 'roll-over


effect' (price target related to the following financial year 2023 instead


of 2022) counteracted an even stronger price target reduction. In view of


the current share price level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see


significant upside potential. The results of our peer group analysis (see


p. 18) also support our assessment of the attractiveness and price


potential of the MGI share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24719.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 01/08/2022 (12:42)


Date (time) of first distribution: 02/08/2022 (10:30)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Heute massiver Ausbruch: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,281 € 2,348 € -0,067 € -2,85% 02.08./11:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 6,04 € 1,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,296 € -2,21%  11:49
München 2,361 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 2,299 € -0,73%  10:01
Düsseldorf 2,276 € -0,91%  11:00
Stuttgart 2,298 € -2,13%  08:10
Xetra 2,281 € -2,85%  11:24
Berlin 2,278 € -2,94%  10:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne. Neuer 386% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
100 Media and Games Invest - best. 14.07.22
992 Blockescence PLC Chance mit . 28.06.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...