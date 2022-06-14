Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG):

Erweiterte Funktionen



14/06/2022 - Management interview with Media and Games Invest SE



'We expect to continue to grow in 2022 and to benefit from the market


changes in the media sector. With the additional liquidity from the recent


bond issue, we are also excellently equipped with capital to benefit from


the current market in the M&A area.'



Media and Games Invest SE (MG) is an advertising software platform (ad tech


platform) with extensive first-party data from its own games content. The


regional focus of the Group's business activities is North America and


Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-enhancing


synergistic acquisitions, which has resulted in an average growth rate of


77.0% (CAGR between 2018-2021).



Late last week, the technology company announced the successful placement


of a new EUR175 million senior secured bond at 98.0% of par with a floating


rate coupon of EURIBOR+6.25% and, in parallel, the repurchase of a EUR115


million senior secured bond.



Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview Paul Echt,


CFO of the MGI Group, about the latest capital raising, the business model


and the prospects of the company.



GBC AG: Mr. Echt, MGI was able to place a new bond despite the current


tense market environment - especially for growth and tech companies like


you. What were the reasons for this step?



Paul Echt: We have no specific capital needs as we have both strong free


cash flow and sufficient cash of well over EUR 100 million. Nevertheless,


the motivation was to raise additional funds now in order to be able to


realize more M&A opportunities in the coming quarters, especially as


purchase prices have fallen sharply due to the market environment and -


should there be an economic downturn - are expected to fall further. In


this sense, we are acting with foresight and from a strong position.



For our M&A strategy, this means that we are now positioned for the coming


months in such a way that we can easily make smaller to medium-sized


upfront payments with the cash we have on hand. Vendor loans and earn-outs


(where a portion of the purchase price is paid at a later date based on


performance) only become payable in cash or shares further down the line.


This means that we can use existing cash to make acquisitions, utilizing


modest level of cash at the time, whilst reducing near term liquidity risk


and spreading the risk of equity dilution to shareholders.



We also think that with a strong cash position, it is always easier to


discuss potential high-value M&A deals, as sellers want to know, at least


in theory, whether the buyers will be able to pay the purchase price, even


if part of it is deferred, which is becoming more relevant for sellers


especially in the current market environment.



This strategy as well as our M&A track record is generating strong investor


interest, which is why the placement was so successful, and why we decided


to increase the volume from the originally planned EUR 125 million to EUR


175 million.



GBC AG: Mr. Echt, what is your overall conclusion for this transaction,


especially in light of the fact that the interest coupon is 0.5% above that


of the existing bond?



Paul Echt: The fact that the interest coupon is higher than on our existing


bond, which we initially placed at 98% below par with a coupon of 5.75%,


reflects the changed market environment and the new reality in which we


find ourselves, in which money costs more. We have to to adapt to this


mentally and strategically, because inflation and rising interest rates


will not disappear that quickly. Against this background, we rate the


placement in the current market environment at a coupon of 6.25% p.a. at


98% below par, i.e. 0.5% p.a. higher than in the original bond, as a strong


outcome.



Note that we used around EUR 115 million of the EUR 175 million to


refinance parts of our existing bond, with many investors rolling over from


our 'old' bond to the new bond, with a longer maturity, thus achieving


further diversification of the maturities of our bonds, reducing the


refinancing risk. We thus reduced the amount that has to be refinanced at


the end of 2024 from EUR 350 million to EUR 235 million. We have also done


this against the background of it being impossible to predict how financial


markets will develop and how long a possible crisis will last. The EUR 235


million can now be covered by our own cash flow and cash resources and


reduces the overall risk profile of the company, which is positive for all


our investors.



GBC AG: MGI has developed from a pure games company to an advertising


software company with its own games. Could you explain again what exactly


the business model looks like now and where the investment focus will be in


the coming years?



Paul Echt: Over the past few years, MGI has developed into a fast-growing


advertising software platform that helps its customers acquire new users


and monetize their advertising space. With our currently more than 450


software clients, 93% of our revenues is predominantly concentrated on the


so-called 'supply side'. This primarily includes mobile game companies such


as King or Zynga, which use our software to monetize their advertising


space in the games. In addition, with our extensive games portfolio, which


also includes the recent acquisition of mobile games developer


'AxesInMotion', we have a very large number of our own advertising spaces


as well as high-quality user data. This makes us very interesting for


advertisers. Against this background, we now want to invest more in the so-


called 'demand side', which currently accounts for only 7% of Group


revenues. This means that we want to build more direct relationships with


advertisers and agencies who place ads via our own campaign management tool


(a demand side platform). This in turn would mean that we would rely less


on third party demand side platforms such as Trade Desk that bid on our


supply from our own ad spaces and other companies such as as Zynga or King,


so that we can again significantly increase our margin as we represent an


even larger part of the value chain. To achieve this, we hired


significantly more sales staff in the first quarter, particularly in the


USA. The aim is to establish even more direct customer relationships with


major advertisers in the USA. At the same time, we also want to invest more


in demand-side platforms in order to buy direct customer contracts with


major advertisers via M&A, where we can then realize very strong synergies


with our existing supply side. Of course, the recent bond issue will also


help us finance this strategy.



GBC AG: In view of the uncertainties regarding an ongoing Corona pandemic,


the expansion of the Ukraine war and a further intensification of


inflation, there is a risk of a significant cooling of the global economy


or even recessionary developments. How stable or robust do you consider


your industry and your business model to be in the event of a recession?



Paul Echt: If you look at all the indicators, from our point of view there


is a chance of a recession. If that's the case, it's likely that


advertisers' media budgets will also be affected, because companies can


make relatively quick and flexible cuts in this area. This was seen, for


example, in the second quarter of 2020, when Covid significantly impacted


the advertising budgets of some companies from particularly hard-hit


industries.



While a recession could have a negative impact on advertising budgets, one


could expect the games industry to again show itself to be very resilient


and benefit from it. This could be seen not only during Corona, but also in


other financial crises such as 2008. The reason for this is simple; when


people have more leisure time and, at the same time, less money at their


disposal, they look for comparatively cheap leisure activities and most


games are usually much cheaper than an evening in a restaurant, at the


theater or at a concert.



Since, in addition to our revenues from our own games, approximately 70% of


our advertising software revenues are derived from digital games and


entertainment customers, we have, in our view, a relatively resilient


business model compared to other companies in the advertising sector that


are less focused on games and entertainment and do not have their own games


business. In addition, we expect the trend of spending of advertising


budgets on programmatic advertising - at the expense of more traditional


forms of advertising - to accelerate further.



However, it is not yet possible to realistically assess what effect a


prolonged recession will have on our media business. It is possible that


this business will grow somewhat less strongly, but we will aim to


compensate for this with investments, especially in the area of data.



GBC AG: Recently, the MGI Group has again recorded a strong opening quarter


in the current fiscal year 2022. What can investors expect from your


company in the current fiscal year? What guidance have you given yourself?



Paul Echt: We expect to continue to grow in 2022 and to benefit from the


market changes in the media sector - deprecating identifiers and cookies.


Even in light of a possible recession, we have not revised our growth


targets downward in our quarterly report but remain positive about the rest


of the year for the reasons already mentioned. We want to increase revenue


by between 17 and 25% to between 295 and 315 million euros and raise EBITDA


by between 17 and 31% to between 83 and 93 million euros. We were able to


top the revenue target in Q1 2022. Revenue growth was 27% and adjusted


EBITDA improved by 30%, driven by organic growth. We also acquired the


highly profitable AxesInMotion in April. Further M&A transactions are not


included in our outlook for the full year.



GBC: Thank you very much for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24413.pdf



Bitte warten...