Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von First Berlin Equity Researc...

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Media and Games Invest SE



Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE


ISIN: SE0018538068



Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse


Recommendation: Kaufen


from: 11.03.2024


Target price: EUR3,60


Target price on sight of: 12 Monate


Last rating change: -


Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and Games


Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin


bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,20 auf EUR


3,60.



Zusammenfassung:


MGI überraschte im vierten Quartal mit einer Umsatzsteigerung, die durch


ein starkes J/J organisches Wachstum (+16%) im Zeitraum von Oktober bis


Dezember gekennzeichnet war. Das Management verwies auf: (1) die Skalierung


der neuen Software-Kunden, die im Laufe des Jahres 2023 hinzukommen sind,


(2) die beschleunigte Zugkraft der kontextbezogenen Tools (ATOM, moments.AI


und ML-Optimierung für SKAN), die in einer zunehmend ID-losen Welt auf


große Resonanz stoßen, und (3) erste Anzeichen einer Erholung des


Werbemarktes. Der Umsatz (EUR322 Mio.) übertraf die Guidance für 2023 (EUR303


Mio.) und FBe (EUR304 Mio.). Das Management zeigte sich auch für 2024


zuversichtlich und deutete ein zweistelliges Wachstum für dieses Jahr an.


Aufgrund dieses Ausblicks haben wir unsere Prognose und unser Kursziel auf


EUR3,60 (zuvor: EUR3,20) angehoben und sind der Meinung, dass der solide


Q4-Bericht dazu beitragen wird, die seit dem Abschwung im letzten Jahr am


Werbemarkt anhaltende Skepsis der Anleger zu beenden. Wir stufen MGI


weiterhin mit Kaufen ein.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media and


Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his


BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.20 to EUR 3.60.



This is an abbreviated summary. The full text of this story (including


disclosure) is attached as a pdf document. For previous reports on this or


other companies covered by First Berlin contact Gaurav Tiwari directly


(g.tiwari@firstberlin.com).



Abstract:


MGI surprised with a Q4 topline beat that featured a strong rebound (+16%)


in Y/Y organic growth for the October-to-December period. Management


pointed to: (1) scaling of new software clients onboarded throughout 2023;


(2) accelerated traction of contextual tools (ATOM, moments.AI and ML


optimization for SKAN) that are resonating strongly in an increasingly


ID-less world; and (3) early signs of an ad market recovery. Sales (EUR322m)


topped the 2023 adjusted revenue guide (EUR303m) and FBe (EUR304m). Management


were also upbeat about 2024 and hinted at double digit growth for the year.


We have upped FBe and our TP to EUR3.6 (old: EUR3.2) on this outlook and


believe the solid Q4 report will help end investor ennui that has persisted


since last year's ad market downturn. We remain Buy-rated on MGI.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses


siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29109.pdf



Contact for questions


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



