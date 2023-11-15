Erweiterte Funktionen


Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY - INITIATION




15.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE



Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE


ISIN: AU0000013070



Anlass der Studie: INITIATION


Empfehlung: BUY - INITIATION


seit: 15.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 8,20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Treasure in a BOX - Initiate Marley Spoon with Buy



Marley Spoon is a leading meal kit delivery company in a still nascent, but


rapidly growing $ 12bn global meal kit market that solves the "What's for


dinner?" problem.



The company has gained impressive traction during the past 5 years, growing


its revenue by 29% p.a. to c. EUR 328m in FY23e and created a sticky customer


base of c. 307k (Q3 2023) with 95% of revenues stemming from recurring


orders. Its subscribers cherish the industry-leading selection of 100+


recipes per week along with high-quality ingredients conveniently delivered


to their homes and the


hassle-free and time-saving cooking experience. Addressing a narrowly


defined customer group willing to pay a price premium for unconventional


and exotic recipes allows Marely Spoon to generate higher contribution


margins than its biggest competitor, despite lower economies of scale.



The meal-kit industry provides an exciting growth opportunity and is


expected to reach $ 51bn sales by 2030 (16% CAGR), mainly driven by


consumers' desire for more convenience, sustainability, and learning


opportunities in their meal preparation. While we expect Marley Spoon to


grow sales at a 10% CAGR (FY2023-26e) due to its strategic shift from


growth to profitability, the company is nonetheless wellsituated to benefit


from increasing e-commerce penetration rates in the global food market.



The recent macroeconomic headwinds and muted consumer sentiment have not


left Marley Spoon unscathed. The company has tempered its marketing


investments due to prospectively unprofitable and inefficient customer


acquisition and has further streamlined its operations with G&A expenses


seen to drop by 18% yoy to c. EUR 64m in 2024e. However, we see the company


to return to sales and subscriber growth in 2024e, although at a slower


pace as Marley Spoon continues to balance its ambitions for long-term


growth with healthy bottom line development. As a result, the company is on


track to achieve a positive operating EBITDA margin of c. 3% (eNuW) and


positive operating cash flow on a group level by 2024e.



In our view, Marley Spoon presents a compelling micro-cap opportunity,


which allows investors to participate in an entrenched D2C brand that looks


set to return to top line growth while substantially improving the bottom


line in FY24e. Trading at 0.37x EV/Sales 2023e, the stock is attractively


valued and we hence initiate the coverage with a BUY and a EUR 8.20 PT based


on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28291.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Aktienkonsolidierung 9:1 - Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als Lithium-Riese Albemarle? Neuer 545% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:37 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Oberstes Gericht: Britischer Asyl-Pa [...]
11:30 , dpa-AFX
SPD-Fraktion: Keine Änderung an Terminplan f [...]
11:29 , dpa-AFX
Urteil: Großbritannien darf Asylsuchende nicht [...]
11:27 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Te [...]
11:22 , dpa-AFX
Hochwasser in der Schweiz - Rheinschifffahrt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...