Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Marley Spoon Group SE



Company Name: Marley Spoon Group SE


ISIN: LU2380748603



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 12.03.2024


Target price: 8.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Mark Schüssler



HelloFresh's weak outlook reflected MSG's market est.



Topic: Last Friday, Marley Spoon's (MSG) close peer HelloFresh (HFG)


released a weaker-than-expected outlook for FY24 and withdrew its FY25


(mid-term) targets on the back of particularly challenging end markets,


triggering a 40-50% sell-off of the stock. Importantly, the weak end market


sentiment should be fully reflected in our and market expectations for MSG.



What happened in detail: HFG had issued its midterm (FY25) targets of EUR


10bn in revenue and EUR 1bn in operating earnings during a time in which


consumer sentiment generally and the meal kit market particularly were


still upbeat with strong growth, apparently failing to temper consensus'


expectations regarding the Group's ability to deliver on these goals in the


presently challenging macroeconomic environment. As a result, withdrawing


the midterm targets altogether along with a muted FY24 guidance of EUR


7.75-8.20bn in revenue (2-8% yoy) and adj. EBITDA of EUR 350-400m (between


-11% and -22% yoy) caught investors flat-footed. Investing heavily in


performance marketing and brand maintenance, the company cited higher


customer acquisition costs as the main driver for lower prospective adj.


EBITDA along with increased expenses for production capacity and ramp-up of


two newly added fulfilment centres.



What this means for MSG and our estimates: In our view, this is no


incremental negative news for Marley Spoon as our current top and bottom


line estimates already reflect a challenging end market environment. To a


considerable extent, the negative expectations regarding the meal kit


market in FY24 have already been priced in MSG's stock after the company


posted a revenue decline of -18% in FY23, leading investors to adjust their


forward expectations accordingly.



We currently expect MSG's organic sales to grow by 5.2% - and thus at the


midpoint of HFG's guided FY24 revenue growth - to reach EUR 346m, aided by a


lower revenue base and a rectified voucher strategy which has already


improved marketing efficiency and early cohort retention rates since Q4'23


and should likely help to lift subscriber quality, order frequency as well


as basket size, going forward. In line with HFG's statement regarding the


beginning recovery of the meal kit market, active subscribers are seen to


grow by 3% yoy to 195k after having dropped by 24% from 249k in FY22 to


189k in FY23.



Marley Spoon Group remains attractively priced trading at only 0.32x


EV/Sales 2024e, leading us to reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT


of EUR 8.00 based on DCF.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/29111.pdf


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,50 € 3,60 € -0,10 € -2,78% 12.03./09:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2380748603 A3C81B 10,00 € 2,18 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 3,40 € +1,19%  09:30
München 3,44 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 3,38 € -1,74%  08:06
Stuttgart 3,38 € -1,74%  08:02
Berlin 3,38 € -1,74%  08:00
Xetra 3,50 € -2,78%  11.03.24
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
