Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




02.02.24 09:32
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE



Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE


ISIN: LU2380748603



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 01.02.2024


Kursziel: 8.60


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Yesterday, Marley Spoon Group ('MSG') released Q4 and preliminary FY'23


results that were in line with


our expectations. Q4 sales came in at EUR 73.5m (-18% yoy; eNuW: EUR 73.1m),


implying revenues of EUR


328.5m for the full year (-18% yoy; eNuW: EUR 328.1m), which was mainly


driven by a smaller active subscriber


base of c. 193k (-22% yoy; eNuW: 189k) and lower order frequency per


subscriber on account of


a very challenging macroeconomic environment and pronounced consumer budget


concerns throughout


2023. While macroeconomic uncertainties persist, MSG has made operational


and non-operational


progress on several fronts and thus looks set to disproportionately benefit


from an eventual return of


consumer confidence and a less hawkish monetary policy:



Removing operational roadblocks. Operationally, MSG continued to expand its


industry-leading contribution


margins for Q4 and the full year to 32.6% and 31.7% (+290bps yoy, eNuW:


31.5%),


respectively, through operational efficiencies in fulfilment (180bps


yoy fulfilment costs) and marginbased


menu planning (+120bps in gross margin). Notably, MSG was able to translate


a higher contribution


margin into a strong operating EBITDA margin of 4% for Q4 (eNuW: 3.4%) and


0.8%


for the full


year (+140bps yoy, eNuW: -1%). This healthy margin development was aided by


(1) rectifying a previously


changed voucher strategy, allowing the company to increase marketing


efficiency and early cohort


retention rates in H2'23 and into Q1'24 as well as a more stabilized order


frequency and enhanced subscriber


quality; and (2) a more streamlined G&A setup (-11% yoy to c. EUR 69m,


excluding one-off costs) as


cost-reduction measures from automation, business service centralization,


the closure of underutilized


operations, and cost synergies from its Chefgood integration began to kick


in.



Progress in ending dual-listed status. In Q4'23, the Group closed its


tender offer to the remaining


shareholders of Marley Spoon SE (listed on the ASX). The results indicated


that it successfully acquired


10.4% of the total issued capital of Marley Spoon SE, increasing the stake


to 95% (see illustration on


page 2) and further paving the way to delist Marley Spoon SE from the ASX


in H1 2024e (eNuW). In our


view, this should benefit liquidity for MSG shares and help reduce


investment complexity stemming from


its current dual-listed status. Additionally, each share of MSG now owns


10ppts. more of Marley Spoon


SE, which is reflected in our raised PT.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28789.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Eilt: Institutionelle Investoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg - Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung. Neuer 252% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
