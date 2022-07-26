Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): suspended

^

MagForce AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Research Comment

Empfehlung: suspended

Kursziel: suspended

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

MagForce AG unexpectedly files for insolvency; price target and rating

suspended

In an announcement dated 26.07.2022, MagForce AG informed the capital

market, to our complete surprise, that it intends to file for insolvency

proceedings due to insolvency. According to the company's announcement,

this had become necessary after reorganisation measures had not led to the

desired cost savings.

Even though the company has not yet been able to generate any significant

cash inflows from its operating business due to the fact that it has not

yet received approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA, the

management has so far succeeded in securing external financing. In 2018, a

financing agreement was reached with the EIB (European Investment Bank) for

an amount of EUR35 million. In addition, there was an agreement with

Yorkville Advisors and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. to issue convertible

bonds. After the balance sheet date of 31 December 2021, MagForce AG had

issued bearer bonds to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited in the

amount of EUR 3.5 million. We had assumed that further financing would be

raised and had assumed the continued existence of the company in our

valuation. In the recently published Annual Report 2021, the company had

also pointed out that a financial plan had been drawn up on the basis of

the available credit lines, according to which the business activity can be

financed for the financial years 2022 and 2023. Therefore, the current

insolvency announcement is completely surprising.

According to the company's statement, talks are currently being held with

investors in order to restructure the operative business and the balance

sheet. It is also currently being examined whether insolvency applications

need to be filed for the subsidiaries.

Due to the surprising insolvency announcement, we are suspending our price

target and our rating for the time being until we have further information

on the future of MagForce AG.

Date (time) of completion (german version): 27/07/2022 (2:51 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution (german version): 27/07/2022 (3:30 pm)

Date (time) of completion (english version): 27/07/2022 (4:33 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution (english version): 27/07/2022 (4:50 pm)

