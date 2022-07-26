Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): suspended

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.07.22 16:51
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG



Unternehmen: MagForce AG


ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: suspended


Kursziel: suspended


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



MagForce AG unexpectedly files for insolvency; price target and rating


In an announcement dated 26.07.2022, MagForce AG informed the capital


market, to our complete surprise, that it intends to file for insolvency


proceedings due to insolvency. According to the company's announcement,


this had become necessary after reorganisation measures had not led to the


desired cost savings.



Even though the company has not yet been able to generate any significant


cash inflows from its operating business due to the fact that it has not


yet received approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA, the


management has so far succeeded in securing external financing. In 2018, a


financing agreement was reached with the EIB (European Investment Bank) for


an amount of EUR35 million. In addition, there was an agreement with


Yorkville Advisors and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. to issue convertible


bonds. After the balance sheet date of 31 December 2021, MagForce AG had


issued bearer bonds to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited in the


amount of EUR 3.5 million. We had assumed that further financing would be


raised and had assumed the continued existence of the company in our


valuation. In the recently published Annual Report 2021, the company had


also pointed out that a financial plan had been drawn up on the basis of


the available credit lines, according to which the business activity can be


financed for the financial years 2022 and 2023. Therefore, the current


insolvency announcement is completely surprising.



According to the company's statement, talks are currently being held with


investors in order to restructure the operative business and the balance


sheet. It is also currently being examined whether insolvency applications


need to be filed for the subsidiaries.



Due to the surprising insolvency announcement, we are suspending our price


target and our rating for the time being until we have further information


on the future of MagForce AG.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24699.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion (german version): 27/07/2022 (2:51 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution (german version): 27/07/2022 (3:30 pm)


Date (time) of completion (english version): 27/07/2022 (4:33 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution (english version): 27/07/2022 (4:50 pm)



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,18 € 0,23 € -0,05 € -21,74% 27.07./17:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HGQF5 A0HGQF 4,07 € 0,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1995 € -87,95%  17:23
Düsseldorf 0,1805 € -21,52%  16:00
Stuttgart 0,18 € -21,74%  16:45
Hamburg 0,15 € -25,00%  10:58
Frankfurt 0,165 € -31,25%  15:50
München 0,13 € -40,91%  11:01
Berlin 0,16 € -48,05%  09:58
Xetra 0,1965 € -87,80%  17:06
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...